Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders, today announced its participation in BIO-Europe Spring, which is being held in Milan, Italy, March 17-19, 2025.

During the Spring partnering event, members of Enveric's management team are conducting one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing the company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

"We anticipate a highly productive meeting at BIO-Europe Spring as we continue to garner interest in our strategic approach to developing neuroplastogenic molecules, led by EB-003, for the treatment of underserved mental health conditions. Our ongoing discussions with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry clearly indicate that eliminating or substantially reducing the hallucinatory effect common to N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline and related analogs will be key to commercial success," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enveric.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, the Psybrary, which houses proprietary information on the use and development of existing and novel molecules for specific mental health indications, Enveric seeks to develop a robust intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates. Enveric's lead molecule, EB-003, is a potential first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to promote neuroplasticity, without inducing hallucinations, in patients suffering from difficult-to-address mental health disorders. Enveric is focused on advancing EB-003 towards clinical trials for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders while out-licensing all other novel, patented Psybrary drug candidates to third-party licensees advancing non-competitive market strategies for patient care. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

