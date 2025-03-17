Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Paul Gow, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tribeca Resources Corporation ("Tribeca Resources" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBC), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrFCaR4KEkc

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Tribeca Resources Corporation (TSXV: TRBC)

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the Coastal IOCG Belt of northern Chile. The Company's management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world's great IOCG Belts of the Caraj ás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources' flagship property is the La Higuera Project that comprises 4,147 hectares of granted mining and exploration licences and is located towards the southern end of the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt in the Coquimbo Region of northern Chile. Further information about the project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report lodged by Tribeca Resources on SEDAR on 24 October 2022.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://tribecaresources.com/.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244870

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange