Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada (ICCO Canada), proudly announces the arrival of ITS Engineering Group, a world-renowned leader in innovative infrastructure design and engineering, to the Canadian market. ITS will make its official debut at the upcoming industry conference Bridging the Gap: Italian Innovation in Canadian Infrastructure at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre on April 10, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This highly anticipated event will bring together leaders from across the transportation, infrastructure and urban development sectors to explore cutting-edge solutions that can shape the future of Canadian transit.

The conference will gather international experts to share solutions and case studies tackling Canada's transit and infrastructure challenges. As cities face aging systems, growing congestion, and ambitious new projects, the event will spotlight technologies that have transformed infrastructure across Europe. Attendees will hear from ITS Engineering Group, known for engineering the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic bobsled track, world-class train and transit infrastructure projects, and expertise in solving complex terrain and geological challenges. A core business for ITS is infrastructure maintenance and monitoring, ensuring long-term performance and reliability. ITS will also highlight their eco-friendly innovations, including the world's first water-glycol refrigeration system for an Olympic track, showing how technical excellence and sustainability go hand in hand.

"We are proud to host the Bridging the Gap: Italian Innovation in Canadian Infrastructure conference as a platform to welcome ITS Engineering Group to Canada," says Marco Zambon, executive director of ICCO Canada. "The industry conference at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre on April 10 will highlight the role international expertise can play in helping Canada modernize its infrastructure. It's not just about showcasing innovation - it's about fostering meaningful collaboration between Canadian and Italian companies to deliver smarter, more resilient transit solutions for the future."

ITS brings visionary thinking to urban transit, championing innovative solutions that deliver faster, more affordable alternatives to traditional projects. Their ongoing Genoa Cable Car Project highlights how urban areas can introduce modern transportation with minimal disruption and reduced cost, completing projects in as little as one to two years.

"We are excited to enter the Canadian market and collaborate with local partners to build smarter, safer and more sustainable infrastructure," says Matteo Tancon, project manager at ITS Engineering Group. "Our experience working in mixed weather conditions and challenging terrains, such as the mountainous regions of Northern Italy - which closely resemble Canadian landscapes - positions us well to bring innovative solutions to Canada. From high-speed rail to eco-friendly transit systems, we're ready to share our expertise and deliver results with Canadian partners."

ITS Engineering Group is positioned to bring fresh expertise and globally tested solutions to the table. As ICCO Canada fosters this important connection between Italy and Canada, the conference on April 10 offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate, exchange ideas, and help shape the future of Canadian transit and infrastructure.

About Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada (ICCO Canada)

The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada (ICCO Canada) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering business and cultural ties between Italy and Ontario. ICCO Canada supports Italian-Canadian businesses through networking, market insights, and strategic partnerships, helping promote Italian innovation and heritage in the local business community. For more information, visit italchambers.ca.

About ITS Engineering Group

ITS Engineering Group is a leading European engineering firm specializing in infrastructure innovation, complex terrain solutions, and eco-conscious design. With expertise spanning Olympic facilities such as the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic bob sled track, railways, bridges, and urban transit, ITS has delivered transformative projects across Europe and beyond. For more information, visit its-engineering.group.

