Montag, 17.03.2025
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
17.03.2025 19:00 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited112.94 GG00B90J5Z9514th March 2025

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 14thMarch 2025.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 17thMarch 2025


