Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Exhibit Jewelry Chain at JA New York Show March 16-18

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains and loose metal hollow beads, is excited to announce its participation in the JA New York Show, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from March 16 to 18, 2025.

As a family-owned business since 1938, Ball Chain produces over 3 million feet of ball chain per week and hundreds of millions of loose metal beads annually-all proudly made in the USA. The company is increasing its presence in the jewelry industry, offering a vast selection of high-quality ball chains, as well as loose metal beads. Products are available in custom lengths, finishes, and with or without clasps.

With unmatched quality, service, and pricing for the jewelry industry, Ball Chain produces an extensive range of product offerings, including:

Ball chain diameters, ranging from 1.8mm to 14mm

Loose metal beads: elliptical bars, crimp covers, bars, liquid metal, conical, faceted, corrugated, spiral, concentric, diamond, and more

Materials: sterling silver, gold (various grades), gold-filled, silver-filled, aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, and more

Diverse Finishes: gold, silver, nickel, brass, antique copper, antique brass, antique nickel, epoxy colors, and more

Customization & assembly services: custom tags, charms, and jewelry items available through our LogoTags division

In addition to jewelry applications, Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of ball chains for the U.S. Armed Forces iconic dog tag ID necklace, demonstrating the company's commitment to precision, durability, and excellence.

The company looks forward to online visits or in-person visits at the JA Show this week.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners honor their great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of chain to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace work by U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

