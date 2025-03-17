Egle Therapeutics receives significant non-dilutive funding to accelerate the clinical development of its lead immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate, EGL-001, as part of the "Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction" call for projects under the French government's France 2030 initiative.

Egle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting regulatory T cells (Tregs) for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has secured €9.3 million in state funding under the "Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction" call for projects from the France 2030 plan, managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance.

Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from Institut Curie, Egle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in immunomodulation, with the ambition to develop novel approaches to the modulation of Treg activity for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Egle Therapeutics has developed a proprietary translational platform to identify novel tumor-infiltrating Treg targets, with the aim of developing antibody-based candidate drugs to disable Treg function and restore an effective antitumor immune response.

In June 2020, Egle Therapeutics entered a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, establishing a three-year research collaboration with an option agreement. Since its inception, the company has successfully raised nearly €56 million through equity financing and non-dilutive public funding, including the i-Lab Innovation Competition and DeepTech Development Grant.

During its Series A financing round in October 2021, the company raised €47 million, attracting renowned investors, including EQT Life Sciences, Bpifrance (INNOBIO 2 and Innovation 1), Fund Plus, Bioqube Factory Fund, T1D Fund, and Takeda Ventures.

In 2024, Egle Therapeutics achieved key milestones, including the launch of its Phase I/II clinical trial for EGL-001, the appointment of Michel Detheux as Chairman, and the appointment of Christophe Quéva as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are honored to receive this funding from the French government through France 2030. This recognition and immense support will help Egle Therapeutics advance its research and development programs in regulatory T cell modulation. The funding granted under the 'Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction' call for projects will enable us to accelerate the development of EGL-001, our lead immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate. EGL-001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in France and Spain."

Christophe Quéva, CEO of Egle Therapeutics

About Egle Therapeutics

Egle Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapies targeting regulatory T cells. Through its proprietary discovery platform, Egle identifies novel Treg-specific targets and develops innovative Treg-targeting therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Egle Therapeutics' lead immuno-oncology candidate, EGL-001, is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial. In autoimmunity, the company has completed the regulatory studies and manufacturing for a CTA filing for EGL-003 and is preparing to launch a clinical trial in 2025.

For more information www.egle-tx.com

About France 2030

A dual ambition: France 2030 aims to transform key economic sectors (such as healthcare, energy, automotive, aerospace, and space industries) through technological innovation while positioning France not just as a participant but as a global leader in tomorrow's world. From fundamental research to idea generation, product development, and industrialization, France 2030 supports the entire innovation lifecycle.

Unprecedented scale: France 2030 will invest €54 billion to help French companies, universities, and research institutions navigate ecological and economic transitions, ensuring they remain competitive and emerge as leaders in strategic industries. France 2030 commits to allocating 50% of its funding to decarbonization and 50% to emerging innovators, while adhering to sustainable investment principles (Do No Significant Harm

Collaborative implementation: Designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders, France 2030 determines its strategic priorities through an open, competitive, and selective project application process. Selected projects receive state support to drive innovation and industrial growth.

Led by the General Secretariat for Investment, on behalf of the Prime Minister, France 2030 is implemented by ADEME (Agency for Ecological Transition), ANR (National Research Agency), Bpifrance, and Banque des Territoires.

For more information: france2030.gouv.fr @SGPI_avenir

About the Call for Projects "Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction"

The call for projects "Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction" is a funding initiative within the France 2030 strategy, specifically under the "Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies" acceleration plan. Led by the Health Innovation Agency within the Secretariat General for Investment, the program supports excellence in biotherapy research by accelerating technology transfer and ensuring a continuous pipeline of innovations from bench to bedside.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance provides funding solutions to businesses at every stage of their development, including loans, guarantees, and equity investment. Bpifrance also supports innovation and international expansion through offers a wide range of export financing solutions.

Additionally, Bpifrance provides advisory services, networking opportunities, and business acceleration programs for startups, small- and mid-sized enterprises. With 50 regional offices, Bpifrance ensures entrepreneurs receive close and effective support to tackle their challenges.

For more information: www.bpifrance.fr

