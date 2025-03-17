Partner One: PartnerOne Acquires NetWitness from RSA

BOSTON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest growing enterprise software conglomerates in the world, has announced that it has successfully acquired NetWitness from RSA.

NetWitness is a leader in cybersecurity that delivers highly scalable threat detection and response solutions. Its solutions empower security analysts with better and more efficient tools to keep security operations well ahead of business-impacting threats. NetWitness achieves this with best-in-class threat detection, investigation & response platforms which have the ability to automate and orchestrate the incident response lifecycle.

PartnerOne's acquisition of NetWitness is great news for its customers and partners. With its existing expertise across government and commercial entities in the cybersecurity space, PartnerOne will help NetWitness improve its technology and increase its capabilities.

PartnerOne acquires, invests and grows its companies, and NetWitness now has a forever-home and the financial backing to solidify its position as a market leader.

"NetWitness is very excited to be a part of PartnerOne's successful portfolio of enterprise software companies. We know that PartnerOne's expertise and financial strength will help us to innovate, invest in our technology, and deliver industry-leading service to our large enterprise customer base." Said Julie Burgoyne, Executive Vice President.

NetWitness will operate as an independent company with the full strength and support of PartnerOne behind it.

About RSA: RSA is a leader in identity security solutions for the world's most security-sensitive organizations delivering automated identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities to defend against the highest-impact cybersecurity risks.

About PartnerOne: PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1500 enterprise and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world.

About NetWitness: Founded in 1997, NetWitness is a threat detection & cyber security monitoring company. The NetWitness platform combines visibility, analytics, and automation into a single solution allowing customers to prioritize, respond, reconstruct, survey, investigate and confirm information about the threats in their environment and take the appropriate response-quickly and precisely.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643104/Partner_One_PartnerOne_Acquires_NetWitness_from_RSA.jpg

For more information, please contact legal@partnerone.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/partnerone-acquires-netwitness-from-rsa-302403460.html