Dreame Launches the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, proudly announces the launch of the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, its most advanced and powerful wet and dry vacuum to date. With the introduction of its first AI Robotic Arm in a wet and dry vacuum, the H15 Pro is set to revolutionize the market, offering cutting-edge features that redefine home cleaning standards.

Thorough Floor Washing for an Unmatched Clean

Cleaning edges and corners has never been easier. Equipped with the GapFree AI DescendReach Robotic Arm, the H15 Pro eliminates the frustrating 2cm* gaps left by traditional vacuums, leaving 0 gaps* behind with literal triple edge coverage, tackling tricky dust along walls and edges without manual cleaning afterward. Dual-edge brushes and the arm's scraper work in tandem to leave nearly 0 water stains, protecting delicate floors while ensuring every speck of dirt is removed.

The H15 Pro's upgraded TangleCut system eliminates hair tangles effortlessly, thanks to its durable comb teeth and resilient scrapers. Paired with fresh water rinsing during every pass, the brush stays spotless and tangle-free, making cleaning smoother than ever.

From wet spills to stubborn debris, the H15 Pro's 21,000Pa suction power delivers exceptional performance-even when fully reclined to 180°. Designed to clean under furniture as low as 14cm (5.5in), it tackles grease, sticky spills, and dust with ease, ensuring no corner is left untouched.

Effortless Self-Cleaning and Maintenance

The H15 Pro introduces the innovative ThermoTub Immersive 100°C (212°F)* Hot Water Brush Wash, which thoroughly cleans the brush with 240ml of hot water inside the base. With 98.3% more water flow than the previous generation, the vacuum ensures the brush and its interior are refreshed and ready for the next cleaning session.

After cleaning, the Sealed Quiet Drying System provides two drying modes:

5min 90°C Super-Speed Drying for quick refreshes.

for quick refreshes. 30min 85°C High-Speed Drying, ideal for regular maintenance.

Elevated Cleaning Experience

The H15 Pro boasts a 6 x 5,000mAh battery pack, offering 60 minutes of runtime in quiet mode. Conquer homes up to 400m² without recharging - a smooth and efficient cleaning experience from start to finish.

Meanwhile, the GlideWheel power system uses smart algorithms on the two rear wheels, ensures effortless manoeuvrability. Whether moving forward or backward, cleaning feels light and easy, significantly reducing strain during use.

The H15 Pro also takes convenience to a new level with the Dreamehome App, allowing users to adjust suction power and water flow based on floor types, schedule cleaning sessions tailored to their lifestyle, and receive real-time maintenance reminders for hassle-free upkeep.

Availability

The Dreame H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum will be available for purchase starting from 18th March at a price of £599. For the first 7 days, it will be offered through Dreame's official website and Amazon for £499 with a £100 off early bird offer.

Note:

*2cm (0.07in) gap: Compared with our previous models, based on our in-house lab data.

*0mm: The distance between the wall and the front, left, right sides of the brush can be reduced to 0mm for dust removal, based on GTT Surface Cleaning & Air Treatment Laboratory. Report No.: 0724-24A-01. Actual use may vary.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643280/Dreame.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-launches-the-h15-pro-wet-and-dry-vacuum-302403476.html