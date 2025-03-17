Insurtech Insights' Portfolio of Events and Programs Marks Emerald's Entry into the Insurance Technology Industry and Community

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") announced its acquisition of all assets of Insurtech Insights, a London-based company that serves the growing insurance technology community. Insurtech Insights produces leading conferences across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., serving as a premier platform for networking, education, and innovation in insurance.

The acquisition marks Emerald's entry into the insurance technology sector, reinforcing its strategy to expand into high growth markets, and strengthens its portfolio through strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 2018, Insurtech Insights has established itself as a leading platform for insurance technology professionals, bringing together insurers, brokers, technology providers, investors, and thought leaders to explore innovations shaping the industry's future. The company helps carriers, brokers, and startups leverage digital technology to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and navigate the industry's digital transformation.

"Technology, particularly AI and automation, is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, pushing businesses to innovate faster than ever," said Hervé Sedky, President CEO of Emerald. "Our entry into the insurance technology sector through our acquisition of Insurtech Insights is a pivotal moment for us. This acquisition is not just about expanding our portfolio; it is about strategically blending Emerald's event expertise with Insurtech Insight's deep industry knowledge to create unparalleled platforms that drive innovation, foster connections, and support the industry's digital transformation."

Insurtech Insights produces three large-scale conferences in London, Hong Kong and New York, serving as a hub for networking, education, and innovation. The 2025 events will take place in London on March 19-20, New York on June 4-5, and Hong Kong on December 3-4. Industry professionals gain access to insights, emerging trends, and technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, automation, and cloud computing, ensuring they are prepared for continued innovation.

"Since our first conference in 2018, our mission has been to empower insurance professionals with insights, inspiration, and network. We are incredibly proud to have become the largest insurance community globally, connecting more than 15,000 leaders across our three global conferences and reaching over 100,000 online. Partnering with Emerald, a leader in live events and professional communities, will allow us to create even more value by delivering a world-class customer experience and investing more in our content and community development, paving the way for more valuable connections at our conferences. Emerald shares our vision and is deeply committed to our long-term strategy and success. I'm excited about the future of Insurtech Insights and how we can play an even greater role in shaping the future of insurance," said Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. is the largest U.S.-based B2B event organizer, empowering businesses year-round by expanding meaningful connections, developing influential content, and delivering powerful commerce-driven solutions. As the owner and operator of a curated portfolio of B2B events spanning trade shows, conferences, B2C showcases and a scaled hosted buyer platform, Emerald also delivers dynamic solutions across leading industries through its robust content and e-commerce marketplace. Emerald is a trusted partner for its thousands of customers, predominantly small and medium-sized businesses, playing a pivotal role in driving ongoing commerce through streamlined buying, selling, and networking opportunities. Powered by an experienced team, Emerald is fostering impactful engagement and delivering unparalleled market access with a commitment to driving business growth 365 days a year. For more information, please visit: www.emeraldx.com.

About Insurtech Insights

Headquartered in London, Insurtech Insights is the world's largest insurance technology community, offering unprecedented connection to the most comprehensive and global gatherings of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. For more information visit: https://www.insurtechinsights.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317392870/en/

Contacts:

Emerald Media Contact:

Beth Cowperthwaite, SVP, Commnications

Beth.Cowperthwaite@emeraldx.com

Insurtech Insights Media Contact:

Joanna England, Editor-In-Chief of Insurtech Insights

joanna.england@insurtechinsights.com