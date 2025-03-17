Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc: Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund Earns Double Honors

"The Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund has secured both "Best Fund over 3 Years" and "Best Fund over 5 Years" honors at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards in the Global Natural Resources category, outperforming 50 and 48 share classes, respectively.

Cavanal Hill President Matt Stephani credits the Fund's success to the firm's principled approach to investing. "Our strategy is straightforward: identify opportunities with real staying power," said Stephani. "We're not interested in quick wins or chasing trends. Instead, we dig into the fundamentals and business prospects…and make decisions based on our views of opportunity for growth. That's how we've managed to deliver consistent results through varying market conditions."

"We take a disciplined approach to every investment decision. That doesn't change," said Stephani. "Our process is guided by clear buy and sell guidelines, grounded in proprietary research and a focus on identifying opportunities that are strong at the fundamental level."

"We're incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Stephani. "It affirms our knowledge of the energy industry, for one, but also our approach to it. Our investment management team leverages considerable experience and expertise on both fronts. We're pleased to see it lead to performance worth recognizing."

About Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc:

Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. is an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOKF, NA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company ("BOKF"). BOKF, NA serves as the custodian for the Cavanal Hill Funds. BOKF holdings also include the distributor for Cavanal Hill Funds, Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, and an affiliate of BOKF, NA and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards:

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (effective return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see www.lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained here, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments are subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in the Fund's prospectus summary prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus online, please visit cavanalhillfunds.com or call 800-762-7085. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment Risks

Equity securities (stocks) are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed income securities. Investments in the Fund are subject to the risks related to direct investment in real estate, such real estate risk, regulatory risks, concentration risk, and diversification risk. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risks. The principal value of a bond falls when interest rates rise and rise when interest rates fall. During periods of risking interest rates, the value of a bond investment is at greater risk than during periods of stable or falling rates. International investing involves increased risk and volatility. Mid- and Small-cap companies may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic developments.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

