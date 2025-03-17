Taskee.pro Launches Free Task-Management Platform, Simplifying Team Productivity

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Taskee.pro, a newly developed task-management platform, is now available for everyone, completely free. Designed to provide teams with an intuitive and structured approach to organizing projects, tracking tasks, and improving workflow efficiency, Taskee.pro was born from the developers' own need for a simple yet powerful solution.

The platform prioritizes clarity without sacrificing functionality, allowing users to organize projects, assign and track tasks, monitor progress in real-time, and set priorities. With a dynamic Kanban system and a unique Zoom-Kanban feature, Taskee.pro enables users to visualize tasks at multiple levels, offering both high-level overviews and detailed breakdowns. Built-in time monitoring tools and a real-time presence effect further enhance task tracking and team transparency.

Unlike many productivity tools that require subscriptions or impose usage limits, Taskee.pro is completely free. Initially developed as an internal tool for the company's team, it was refined through practical application in their own workflows before being made available to the public.

Designed with flexibility in mind, Taskee.pro accommodates the best teams up to 50 members, from startups and remote teams to established enterprises. A customizable permissions system allows organizations to tailor access levels based on roles and responsibilities. The platform serves a wide range of industries, including project management, IT, marketing, HR, finance, and legal, and supports remote workers and freelancers with its distraction-free design.

"Taskee was born out of need to have a convenient tool for management of team and projects. There were no task tracking apps that would be simple and have all the features we needed: a file storage, messaging functionality, flexible kanban boards. So, we decided to develop this tool for our team. And now, we see that it has a lot of value for other teams out there like ours. and we are offering it absolutely for free." - Explains Artem Dovgopol, cofounder of Taskee.

The public launch marks a key milestone for Taskee.pro, making the platform widely available for teams seeking a more effective way to manage projects and enhance collaboration. With a strong focus on real-time tracking, structured workflows, and ease of use, the software is positioned to challenge traditional task-management tools that prioritize excessive features over streamlined functionality.

The development team behind Taskee.pro emphasizes that the best productivity tools are the ones that don't get in the way. By refining the platform through extensive internal use before its public release, they have ensured that every feature serves a clear and practical purpose. Their goal is to offer a tool that helps teams stay organized, work efficiently, and reduce the friction that often comes with managing multiple tasks and projects.

You can support Taskee.pro launch on Product Hunt that is happening today. More details about the platform, its features, and its capabilities can be found at Taskee.pro.

About Taskee.pro:

Taskee.pro is developed by Toimi, an outsource software development company based in Delaware, USA. Toimi's expertise lies in developing complex web solutions for a diverse range of businesses, from startups to large enterprises. Taskee.pro originated as an internal tool within Toimi and has since grown into an independent startup, providing real-time project progress tracking and team performance monitoring.

Taskee.Pro

Alena Shelyakina

https://taskee.pro/

pr@taskee.pro

Dover

Delaware

United States

