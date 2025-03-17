Slingshot DAO: Slingshot Set to Launch on March 18, 2025, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Game Investments on Roblox

The gaming and blockchain industries are set for a seismic shift as Slingshot ($SLING) prepares for its highly anticipated public token launch on March 18, 2025. With a groundbreaking approach to AI-driven game investment and decentralized community ownership, Slingshot is redefining the $200 billion gaming industry, starting with Roblox's massive ecosystem of over 380 million monthly active players.

Slingshot is pioneering a transformative AI-powered game launcher on Roblox, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and community-driven game development. This innovative model empowers investors and players to identify and capitalize on the next billion-dollar game franchises before they reach mainstream success.

With an impressive 3 million+ monthly active players and 33 million+ total game plays, Slingshot has already demonstrated its ability to create and scale hit games. By ensuring fair distribution of gaming assets and revenues among its community stakeholders, Slingshot is setting the stage for a truly player-owned gaming ecosystem.

Slingshot being a rapidly growing ecosystem are classified by the numbers as follows:

3 Million+ Monthly Active Players - A thriving and engaged user base.

33 Million+ Total Game Plays - Proven traction in the gaming sector.

155,000+ Onchain Holders - A robust Web3 community supporting the project.

1M+ Token Community Members - A rapidly expanding base of $SLING enthusiasts.

Multiple CEX Listings on Day 1 - Ensuring immediate liquidity and exposure.

Top Launchpads Partnering for IDO - Expanding accessibility for early investors.

Slingshot's Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will take place on leading platforms, including:

Decubate

Ape Terminal

Esse Pad

TGE Pad

Following the IDO, $SLING will be listed on top-tier centralized exchanges (CEXs), including KuCoin and MEXC, ensuring broad accessibility and immediate trading opportunities. Slingshot has secured support from some of the most influential players in gaming, blockchain, and venture capital.

These strategic partnerships enhance Slingshot's credibility, providing critical advantages in funding, growth, and industry adoption.

Looking ahead, Slingshot aims to extend its AI-powered gaming model beyond Roblox, with future integrations planned for Fortnite and additional gaming platforms. The roadmap also highlights advancements in AI-driven game analytics, automated user acquisition, and enhanced revenue-sharing mechanisms. To amplify its launch and long-term adoption, Slingshot is collaborating with industry-leading marketing agencies.

With IDO launches occurring this week and CEX listings scheduled for March 18, 2025, Slingshot is poised to be one of the most significant gaming token launches of the year. Whether you're an investor, gamer, or blockchain enthusiast, now is the time to be part of the next evolution in AI-driven gaming investments.

SlingShot DAO is an innovative community-driven initiative that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation in gaming. Through the SlingShot app, users can collaborate to develop groundbreaking gaming concepts while being rewarded for their contributions. By harnessing blockchain technology and AI-powered game development, Slingshot empowers individuals to unlock their full potential in the gaming ecosystem.

