Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.08 million and net loss of $1.19 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to revenues of $5.90 million, and a net loss of $1.85 million in 2023. We generated $4.06 million in cash from operations and used $0.97 million in cash to acquire property plant and equipment, principally the improvements required at our North Billerica facility, during the year ended December 31, 2024. Our cash balance was $5.41 million at December 31, 2024, which reflects $1.0 million of additional funding provided by related parties during 2024 and increased customer deposits received in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, reported that "there have been multiple exciting developments at Tecogen. We recently signed a global partnership with Vertiv, we closed an InVerde project with a small data center in CT, and our backlog is strong. We were also successful in collecting substantial customer deposits, so we finished the year with >$5m in cash, placing us in a favorable position to grow. Our overall gross profit margin also expanded by 5% points to 45%. During my last call, I had forecast sequential improvements in revenue starting at >$6m for Q4, which we have achieved. I also forecast a small data center project closing in the first quarter of 2025, which we have achieved. The data center in CT chose our InVerde as the superior option after comparing it against alternatives, showing our products have tremendous potential for data centers. During this upcoming call I will provide more context for the data center strategy and why we are so excited about partnering with Vertiv."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.19 million compared to a net loss of $1.85 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of $0.66 million, due to increased gross profit from our Products and Services segments and decreased operating expenses in 2024. EPS for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.05/share and $0.07/share, respectively.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.76 million compared to a net loss of $4.60 million in 2023, an increase of $0.16 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and the $0.22 million goodwill impairment, offset by decreased operating expenses in 2024. EPS for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.19/share for both years.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.14 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.82 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.68 million, due to increased gross profit from our Products and Services segments and decreased operating expenses.

Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.53 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.41 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $0.12 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and the $0.22 million goodwill impairment, offset by decreased operating expenses.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $6.08 million compared to $5.90 million for the same period in 2023, a 3.0% increase. Products revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $1.44 million compared to $1.77 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 18.3%. The decrease in revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 is due to a reduction in cogeneration and engineered accessory revenue. Services revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $4.08 million, compared to $3.59 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 13.7% due to a $0.42 million increase in revenues from existing contracts and a $0.07 million increase in revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts. Energy Production revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $550 thousand compared to $542 thousand for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.6%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $22.62 million compared to $25.14 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 10.0% year over year. Products revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $4.44 million compared to $8.86 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 49.8%. The decrease in revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024 is due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024, which necessitated construction activities to install equipment test cells and comply with local regulations, significantly reducing our production capacity during the second and a portion of the the third quarter. We resumed manufacturing operations during the third quarter of 2024. Services revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $16.07 million compared to $14.52 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 10.7%. The increase in revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024 is due to the addition of $0.79 million in revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts, and a $0.76 million increase in service contract revenues from existing contracts. Energy Production revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $2.10 million, compared to $1.76 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 19.6%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $2.73 million compared to $2.35 million in the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 45.0% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 39.8% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower provisions for obsolete inventory in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and improved Energy Production margins.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $9.87 million compared to $10.20 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin increased to 43.6% in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 40.6% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was due to improved Services margins and lower provisions for obsolete inventory in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased $0.29 million, or 7.0%, to $3.87 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.16 million in the same period in 2023, due to decreased credit loss expense in 2024, offset partially by the $0.22 million goodwill impairment.

Operating expenses decreased $0.21 million, or 1.4%, to $14.40 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $14.62 million in the same period in 2023 due to decreased credit loss expense, offset partially by the $0.22 million goodwill impairment and a general increase in other operating expense in 2024 .

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.69 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to negative $0.53 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.63 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to negative $2.58 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on March 18, 2025 to discuss the fourth quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh

P: 781-466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,405,233 $ 1,351,270 Accounts receivable, net 6,026,545 6,781,484 Unbilled revenue 398,898 1,258,532 Inventories, net 9,634,005 10,553,419 Prepaid and other current assets 680,565 360,639 Total current assets 22,145,246 20,305,344 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,738,036 1,162,577 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,730,358 743,096 Right of use assets - finance leases 452,390 200,187 Intangible assets, net 2,513,189 2,436,230 Goodwill 2,346,566 2,743,424 Other assets 166,474 201,771 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,092,259 $ 27,792,629 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Related party notes payable $ 1,548,872 $ 505,505 Accounts payable 4,142,678 4,514,415 Accrued expenses 2,890,886 2,504,629 Deferred revenue, current 6,701,131 1,647,206 Operating lease obligations, current 430,382 248,933 Finance lease obligations, current 85,646 40,540 Acquisition liabilities, current 902,552 845,363 Unfavorable contract liability, current 113,449 176,207 Total current liabilities 16,815,596 10,482,798 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,165,951 369,611 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 1,341,789 523,660 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 325,235 159,647 Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 1,008,760 1,181,779 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 309,390 422,839 Total liabilities 20,966,721 13,140,334 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,950,261 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 24,850,261 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 24,950 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 57,845,289 57,601,402 Accumulated deficit (47,639,894 ) (42,879,656 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 10,230,345 14,746,596 Non-controlling interest (104,807 ) (94,301 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,125,538 14,652,295 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 31,092,259 $ 27,792,629

TECOGEN INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues Products $ 1,441,909 $ 1,765,390 Services 4,083,492 3,591,310 Energy production 550,121 541,613 Total revenues 6,075,522 5,898,313 Cost of sales Products 995,921 1,422,325 Services 2,009,762 1,749,347 Energy production 335,392 377,379 Total cost of sales 3,341,075 3,549,051 Gross profit 2,734,447 2,349,262 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,928,287 3,461,807 Selling 503,145 504,716 Research and development 226,843 214,320 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (4,111 ) (16,257 ) Goodwill impairment 217,295 - Total operating expenses 3,871,459 4,164,586 Loss from operations (1,137,012 ) (1,815,324 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net (11,509 ) (24,442 ) Interest expense (30,762 ) (7,421 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities - 18,749 Total other income (expense), net (42,271 ) (13,114 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (1,179,283 ) (1,828,438 ) Provision for state income taxes 465 239 Consolidated net loss (1,179,748 ) (1,828,677 ) Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (6,319 ) (17,720 ) Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (1,186,067 ) $ (1,846,397 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,893,739 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,893,739 24,850,261

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (1,186,067 ) $ (1,846,397 ) Interest expense, net 30,762 7,421 Income taxes 465 239 Depreciation & amortization, net 134,039 107,933 EBITDA (1,020,801 ) (1,730,804 ) Stock-based compensation 41,082 75,683 Unrealized loss on securities - (18,749 ) Inventory write down 70,530 402,883 Credit loss provision - 744,248 Goodwill impairment 217,295 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (691,894 ) $ (526,739 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues Products $ 4,443,996 $ 8,859,946 Services 16,074,870 14,523,054 Energy production 2,100,670 1,756,419 Total revenues 22,619,536 25,139,419 Cost of sales Products 3,014,655 5,923,096 Services 8,432,876 7,909,202 Energy production 1,301,832 1,105,503 Total cost of sales 12,749,363 14,937,801 Gross profit 9,870,173 10,201,618 Operating expenses General and administrative 11,356,406 11,880,389 Selling 1,880,903 1,931,037 Research and development 961,837 840,011 Gain on sale of assets (12,181 ) (36,207 ) Goodwill impairment 217,295 - Total operating expenses 14,404,260 14,615,230 Loss from operations (4,534,087 ) (4,413,612 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net (26,814 ) (61,003 ) Interest expense (90,304 ) (16,050 ) Total other income (expense), net (117,118 ) (77,053 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (4,651,205 ) (4,490,665 ) Provision for state income taxes 22,565 32,491 Consolidated net loss (4,673,770 ) (4,523,156 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest (86,468 ) (74,952 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,760,238 ) $ (4,598,108 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.19 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,861,190 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,861,190 24,850,261

Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,760,238 ) $ (4,598,108 ) Interest expense 90,304 16,050 Provision for income taxes 22,565 32,491 Depreciation & amortization, net 553,783 567,712 EBITDA (4,093,586 ) (3,981,855 ) Stock-based compensation 172,987 250,394 Credit loss provision - 744,248 Inventory writedown 70,530 402,883 Goodwill impairment 217,295 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,632,774 ) $ (2,584,330 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated loss $ (4,673,770 ) $ (4,523,156 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net 553,783 567,712 Gain on sale of assets (12,181 ) (36,207 ) Provision for credit losses 146,010 902,432 Provision for inventory reserve 70,530 402,883 Stock-based compensation 172,987 250,394 Goodwill impairment 217,295 - Non-cash interest expense 45,025 5,505 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable 608,929 (81,195 ) Inventory, net 848,884 (82,525 ) Unbilled revenue 859,634 56,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (319,926 ) 40,550 Other non-current assets 510,723 265,725 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (371,736 ) 1,161,416 Accrued expenses 386,257 128,869 Deferred revenue 5,850,265 543,842 Other current liabilities (832,162 ) (421,049 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,060,547 (817,810 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (969,163 ) (46,851 ) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 51,400 34,655 Payment for business acquisition - (170,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (96,974 ) (62,693 ) Net used in investing activities (1,014,737 ) (244,889 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from related party note 1,000,000 500,000 Finance lease principal payments (62,847 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 71,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,008,153 500,000 Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,053,963 (562,699 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 1,351,270 1,913,969 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 5,405,233 $ 1,351,270 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 45,278 $ 10,926 Cash paid for taxes $ 22,565 $ 32,491 Non-cash investing activities Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases $ 1,650,994 $ 148,093 Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases $ 295,085 $ 200,187 Aegis acquisition: Accounts receivable credit $ - $ 300,000 Accounts payable assumed - 91,048 Contingent consideration 272,901 1,256,656 Total fair value of non-cash consideration $ 272,901 $ 1,647,704

