WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Stuttgart
17.03.25
09:21 Uhr
2,120 Euro
+0,250
+13,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2025 22:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

NORTH BILLERCA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.08 million and net loss of $1.19 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to revenues of $5.90 million, and a net loss of $1.85 million in 2023. We generated $4.06 million in cash from operations and used $0.97 million in cash to acquire property plant and equipment, principally the improvements required at our North Billerica facility, during the year ended December 31, 2024. Our cash balance was $5.41 million at December 31, 2024, which reflects $1.0 million of additional funding provided by related parties during 2024 and increased customer deposits received in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, reported that "there have been multiple exciting developments at Tecogen. We recently signed a global partnership with Vertiv, we closed an InVerde project with a small data center in CT, and our backlog is strong. We were also successful in collecting substantial customer deposits, so we finished the year with >$5m in cash, placing us in a favorable position to grow. Our overall gross profit margin also expanded by 5% points to 45%. During my last call, I had forecast sequential improvements in revenue starting at >$6m for Q4, which we have achieved. I also forecast a small data center project closing in the first quarter of 2025, which we have achieved. The data center in CT chose our InVerde as the superior option after comparing it against alternatives, showing our products have tremendous potential for data centers. During this upcoming call I will provide more context for the data center strategy and why we are so excited about partnering with Vertiv."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.19 million compared to a net loss of $1.85 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of $0.66 million, due to increased gross profit from our Products and Services segments and decreased operating expenses in 2024. EPS for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.05/share and $0.07/share, respectively.

  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.76 million compared to a net loss of $4.60 million in 2023, an increase of $0.16 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and the $0.22 million goodwill impairment, offset by decreased operating expenses in 2024. EPS for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a loss of $0.19/share for both years.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.14 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.82 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.68 million, due to increased gross profit from our Products and Services segments and decreased operating expenses.

  • Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.53 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.41 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $0.12 million, due to decreased revenue and gross profit for our Products segment due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024 and the $0.22 million goodwill impairment, offset by decreased operating expenses.

Revenues

  • Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $6.08 million compared to $5.90 million for the same period in 2023, a 3.0% increase.

    • Products revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $1.44 million compared to $1.77 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 18.3%. The decrease in revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 is due to a reduction in cogeneration and engineered accessory revenue.

    • Services revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $4.08 million, compared to $3.59 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 13.7% due to a $0.42 million increase in revenues from existing contracts and a $0.07 million increase in revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $550 thousand compared to $542 thousand for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.6%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.

  • Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $22.62 million compared to $25.14 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 10.0% year over year.

    • Products revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $4.44 million compared to $8.86 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 49.8%. The decrease in revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024 is due to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility in April 2024, which necessitated construction activities to install equipment test cells and comply with local regulations, significantly reducing our production capacity during the second and a portion of the the third quarter. We resumed manufacturing operations during the third quarter of 2024.

    • Services revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $16.07 million compared to $14.52 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 10.7%. The increase in revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024 is due to the addition of $0.79 million in revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts, and a $0.76 million increase in service contract revenues from existing contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 were $2.10 million, compared to $1.76 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 19.6%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.

Gross Profit

  • Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $2.73 million compared to $2.35 million in the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 45.0% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 39.8% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower provisions for obsolete inventory in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and improved Energy Production margins.

  • Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $9.87 million compared to $10.20 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin increased to 43.6% in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 40.6% for the same period in 2023. The increase in gross margin was due to improved Services margins and lower provisions for obsolete inventory in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses decreased $0.29 million, or 7.0%, to $3.87 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.16 million in the same period in 2023, due to decreased credit loss expense in 2024, offset partially by the $0.22 million goodwill impairment.

  • Operating expenses decreased $0.21 million, or 1.4%, to $14.40 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $14.62 million in the same period in 2023 due to decreased credit loss expense, offset partially by the $0.22 million goodwill impairment and a general increase in other operating expense in 2024 .

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.69 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to negative $0.53 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.63 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to negative $2.58 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on March 18, 2025 to discuss the fourth quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,405,233

$

1,351,270

Accounts receivable, net

6,026,545

6,781,484

Unbilled revenue

398,898

1,258,532

Inventories, net

9,634,005

10,553,419

Prepaid and other current assets

680,565

360,639

Total current assets

22,145,246

20,305,344

Long-term assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,738,036

1,162,577

Right of use assets - operating leases

1,730,358

743,096

Right of use assets - finance leases

452,390

200,187

Intangible assets, net

2,513,189

2,436,230

Goodwill

2,346,566

2,743,424

Other assets

166,474

201,771

TOTAL ASSETS

$

31,092,259

$

27,792,629

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Related party notes payable

$

1,548,872

$

505,505

Accounts payable

4,142,678

4,514,415

Accrued expenses

2,890,886

2,504,629

Deferred revenue, current

6,701,131

1,647,206

Operating lease obligations, current

430,382

248,933

Finance lease obligations, current

85,646

40,540

Acquisition liabilities, current

902,552

845,363

Unfavorable contract liability, current

113,449

176,207

Total current liabilities

16,815,596

10,482,798

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,165,951

369,611

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

1,341,789

523,660

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

325,235

159,647

Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion

1,008,760

1,181,779

Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion

309,390

422,839

Total liabilities

20,966,721

13,140,334

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,950,261 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 24,850,261 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

24,950

24,850

Additional paid-in capital

57,845,289

57,601,402

Accumulated deficit

(47,639,894

)

(42,879,656

)

Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity

10,230,345

14,746,596

Non-controlling interest

(104,807

)

(94,301

)

Total stockholders' equity

10,125,538

14,652,295

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

31,092,259

$

27,792,629

TECOGEN INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Revenues

Products

$

1,441,909

$

1,765,390

Services

4,083,492

3,591,310

Energy production

550,121

541,613

Total revenues

6,075,522

5,898,313

Cost of sales

Products

995,921

1,422,325

Services

2,009,762

1,749,347

Energy production

335,392

377,379

Total cost of sales

3,341,075

3,549,051

Gross profit

2,734,447

2,349,262

Operating expenses

General and administrative

2,928,287

3,461,807

Selling

503,145

504,716

Research and development

226,843

214,320

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

(4,111

)

(16,257

)

Goodwill impairment

217,295

-

Total operating expenses

3,871,459

4,164,586

Loss from operations

(1,137,012

)

(1,815,324

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

(11,509

)

(24,442

)

Interest expense

(30,762

)

(7,421

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities

-

18,749

Total other income (expense), net

(42,271

)

(13,114

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(1,179,283

)

(1,828,438

)

Provision for state income taxes

465

239

Consolidated net loss

(1,179,748

)

(1,828,677

)

Income attributable to the non-controlling interest

(6,319

)

(17,720

)

Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(1,186,067

)

$

(1,846,397

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.07

)

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.07

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

24,893,739

24,850,261

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

24,893,739

24,850,261

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(1,186,067

)

$

(1,846,397

)

Interest expense, net

30,762

7,421

Income taxes

465

239

Depreciation & amortization, net

134,039

107,933

EBITDA

(1,020,801

)

(1,730,804

)

Stock-based compensation

41,082

75,683

Unrealized loss on securities

-

(18,749

)

Inventory write down

70,530

402,883

Credit loss provision

-

744,248

Goodwill impairment

217,295

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(691,894

)

$

(526,739

)

TECOGEN INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Revenues

Products

$

4,443,996

$

8,859,946

Services

16,074,870

14,523,054

Energy production

2,100,670

1,756,419

Total revenues

22,619,536

25,139,419

Cost of sales

Products

3,014,655

5,923,096

Services

8,432,876

7,909,202

Energy production

1,301,832

1,105,503

Total cost of sales

12,749,363

14,937,801

Gross profit

9,870,173

10,201,618

Operating expenses

General and administrative

11,356,406

11,880,389

Selling

1,880,903

1,931,037

Research and development

961,837

840,011

Gain on sale of assets

(12,181

)

(36,207

)

Goodwill impairment

217,295

-

Total operating expenses

14,404,260

14,615,230

Loss from operations

(4,534,087

)

(4,413,612

)

Other income (expense)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(26,814

)

(61,003

)

Interest expense

(90,304

)

(16,050

)

Total other income (expense), net

(117,118

)

(77,053

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(4,651,205

)

(4,490,665

)

Provision for state income taxes

22,565

32,491

Consolidated net loss

(4,673,770

)

(4,523,156

)

Income attributable to non-controlling interest

(86,468

)

(74,952

)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,760,238

)

$

(4,598,108

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.19

)

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.19

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

24,861,190

24,850,261

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

24,861,190

24,850,261

Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net income loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,760,238

)

$

(4,598,108

)

Interest expense

90,304

16,050

Provision for income taxes

22,565

32,491

Depreciation & amortization, net

553,783

567,712

EBITDA

(4,093,586

)

(3,981,855

)

Stock-based compensation

172,987

250,394

Credit loss provision

-

744,248

Inventory writedown

70,530

402,883

Goodwill impairment

217,295

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,632,774

)

$

(2,584,330

)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Consolidated loss

$

(4,673,770

)

$

(4,523,156

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net

553,783

567,712

Gain on sale of assets

(12,181

)

(36,207

)

Provision for credit losses

146,010

902,432

Provision for inventory reserve

70,530

402,883

Stock-based compensation

172,987

250,394

Goodwill impairment

217,295

-

Non-cash interest expense

45,025

5,505

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

608,929

(81,195

)

Inventory, net

848,884

(82,525

)

Unbilled revenue

859,634

56,994

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(319,926

)

40,550

Other non-current assets

510,723

265,725

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

(371,736

)

1,161,416

Accrued expenses

386,257

128,869

Deferred revenue

5,850,265

543,842

Other current liabilities

(832,162

)

(421,049

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,060,547

(817,810

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(969,163

)

(46,851

)

Proceeds on sale of property and equipment

51,400

34,655

Payment for business acquisition

-

(170,000

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(96,974

)

(62,693

)

Net used in investing activities

(1,014,737

)

(244,889

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from related party note

1,000,000

500,000

Finance lease principal payments

(62,847

)

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

71,000

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,008,153

500,000

Change in cash and cash equivalents

4,053,963

(562,699

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

1,351,270

1,913,969

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$

5,405,233

$

1,351,270

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

45,278

$

10,926

Cash paid for taxes

$

22,565

$

32,491

Non-cash investing activities

Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases

$

1,650,994

$

148,093

Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases

$

295,085

$

200,187

Aegis acquisition:

Accounts receivable credit

$

-

$

300,000

Accounts payable assumed

-

91,048

Contingent consideration

272,901

1,256,656

Total fair value of non-cash consideration

$

272,901

$

1,647,704

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.