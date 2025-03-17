New to The Street Show #635 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network Featuring Roadzen, TheBigSkinny.com with Lou Basenese, MarcoPolo Exchange, and AtlasClear

Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from Shark Tank, Joins Tony Raynor with Key Updates on The Sustainable Green Team

New to The Street announces the broadcast of Show #635 tonight at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. The show is proudly sponsored by Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN), a global leader in AI-powered insurance solutions transforming the future of mobility and risk management.

In addition to Roadzen's spotlight interview, tonight's episode brings expert insights from TheBigSkinny.com, featuring renowned financial analyst Lou Basenese, a deep dive into MarcoPolo Exchange, and the latest market intelligence from AtlasClear.

Adding to the powerhouse lineup, Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark from Shark Tank, returns alongside Tony Raynor to provide significant updates on The Sustainable Green Team and its latest innovations in sustainable solutions.

As one of the longest-running business news programs, New to The Street continues to bring audiences exclusive access to top executives, industry leaders, and game-changing companies through its nationwide television broadcasts, digital platforms, and iconic outdoor media presence.

Tune in to Fox Business Network tonight at 10:30 PM PST to watch Show #635 of New to The Street!

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television series that has been airing nationwide for over 16 years, showcasing innovative public and private companies, thought leaders, and industry disruptors. The program is broadcast weekly on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg as sponsored programming, reaching millions of households across the U.S.

With a strong digital footprint and over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street offers clients unparalleled media exposure through a mix of sponsored programming, earned media placements, and outdoor advertising on iconic billboards, including Nasdaq Tower, Reuters Building, and NYC Financial District bus shelters.

The platform's signature segment, "Opportunities To Consider," provides a curated look at emerging companies with high growth potential, featuring in-depth interviews, strategic insights, and market trends.

By combining real TV networks, digital distribution, and a dominant social media presence, New to The Street continues to set the standard for predictable and scalable media solutions that drive engagement and investor awareness.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety.

Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. The company's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes-not weeks.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K., and India.

To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Watch the Roadzen promo: https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=CG_S6UtwEGRfJP4q

About TheBigSkinny.com

TheBigSkinny.com is a financial media platform featuring insights from top market analysts, including Lou Basenese, a leading voice in finance and investment trends. Focused on delivering actionable intelligence, TheBigSkinny.com provides in-depth analysis, expert interviews, and strategic market outlooks to help investors navigate today's fast-changing economic landscape.

For more insights, visit TheBigSkinny.com.

About MarcoPolo Exchange

MarcoPolo Exchange is a next-generation financial marketplace designed to connect capital markets with innovative technology solutions. By leveraging AI, blockchain, and advanced trading infrastructure, MarcoPolo Exchange aims to enhance liquidity, reduce friction in transactions, and create new investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors alike.

For more information, visit MarcoPoloExchange.com.

About AtlasClear

AtlasClear is a cutting-edge financial technology firm focused on modernizing the clearing and settlement process for global markets. By integrating AI-driven solutions and real-time transaction processing, AtlasClear provides institutions with faster, more efficient, and more secure financial infrastructure.

To learn more, visit AtlasClear.com.

About The Sustainable Green Team

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) is a leader in sustainable solutions focused on environmental conservation and waste reduction. The company provides eco-friendly products and services that support industries in their transition toward greener operations. Through innovative recycling and sustainability programs, SGTM is committed to creating a more sustainable future while delivering value to its stakeholders.

For more information, visit TheSustainableGreenTeam.com.

Sponsored by Roadzen - Watch the promo: https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=CG_S6UtwEGRfJP4q

