Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security Screening, has signed an agreement with Deepnoid, a Korean specialised AI software company led by CEO Choi Woo-Sik, to test AI integration within its security screening systems. Deepnoid's AI technology will undergo rigorous testing with Smiths Detection's HI-SCAN 6040-2is carry-on baggage X-ray scanner, with future trials exploring its potential in Computed Tomography (CT) screening to increase detection speed, precision and efficiency.

This collaboration supports Smiths Detection's responsible open architecture, ensuring third-party AI solutions work seamlessly within its technology while maintaining the highest security standards. It is part of the Ada Initiative, Smiths Detection's structured process for onboarding suppliers to ensure their hardware, software, and algorithms integrate flawlessly. By introducing AI-driven tools, this partnership strengthens threat detection while keeping security infrastructure adaptable to future risks.

Cymoril Metivier, Global Digital Portfolio Director, Smiths Detection, commented: "We are excited to collaborate with Deepnoid as we explore new advancements in security screening. Advancing threat detection has been a key focus for Smiths Detection for years, with our iCMORE AI-driven algorithm suite using advanced object recognition to accurately detect prohibited items, weapons, lithium batteries and other dangerous goods. Driving responsible open architecture strengthens these capabilities, enabling greater flexibility to integrate new technologies. This partnership reinforces our commitment to high-performance security solutions that stay ahead of evolving threats."

Sunghoon Eom, Country Manager Korea, Smiths Detection Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd, commented: "We are honoured to partner with Deepnoid to advance AI-driven security screening solutions. This collaboration strengthens our regional ties and enables us to better respond to the specific AI demands of the local market. By combining expertise, we can deliver more sophisticated and effective security solutions, benefiting both Korea and the wider global market."

Jae-Ik Cho, Executive Vice President, Deepnoid, stated: "This collaboration is a significant milestone for Deepnoid as we aim to become a game-changer in the security AI market. We will leverage our partnership with Smiths Detection to position ourselves as a leading provider of innovative AI technology in the global security screening industry."

Deepnoid continues to expand its global footprint, developing AI solutions for healthcare and security. This partnership accelerates AI-powered security screening, ensuring faster, smarter, and more precise threat detection.

By ensuring seamless interoperability between cutting-edge hardware, software, and AI-driven solutions, Smiths Detection continues to set the standard in global threat detection, safeguarding people and critical infrastructure worldwide.

Through our open architecture approach, we create tailored third-party integrations, and with iCMORE, our in-house engineered suite of AI-driven threat detection solutions, we redefine security operations. Seamlessly integrated with our X-ray screening systems, iCMORE enhances detection accuracy for prohibited items, currency, weapons, lithium batteries, and other dangerous goods. By reducing operator workload, streamlining workflows, and cutting false alarms, it empowers security teams to make faster, more confident decisions. Designed to scale and evolve, iCMORE ensures that security operations stay ahead of emerging threats.

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies. It delivers the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibitive weapons, contraband, biological threats, toxic chemicals and narcotics, to protect people and infrastructure.

