Brisbane Airport (BNE), which serves as the major gateway to Queensland, has partnered with aviation analytics firm, Cirium, to become one of the first airports to integrate Cirium Sky Warehouse, a data-driven cloud platform, into its modernisation efforts.

Cirium's advanced data and analytics will be seamlessly integrated with Brisbane Airport's business systems. This integration will support enhanced capacity planning, resource allocation, and operations analysis.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, commented: "We are delighted to support Brisbane Airport's transformative investment to revolutionise its passenger experience and meet future travel demand.

"Integrating Cirium data and analytics through the Cirium Sky Warehouse will help the airport to consolidate and accelerate digitization, leading to improved decision-making and operational performance.

"Our data will be a crucial asset in driving efficiency and elevating the traveler experience at Brisbane Airport."

Ryan Both, Brisbane Airport Executive General Manager Aviation said: "Accessing Cirium's schedules data through Cirium Sky Warehouse enables advanced automation, marking a critical step in Brisbane Airport's digital transformation project."

"The schedules data plays a critical role in creating and executing more accurate flight schedules, planning for future events and fluctuations in air traffic, gaining more comprehensive insights, and making decisions for business growth. This will lead to numerous improvements around efficiency, sustainability and passenger experience."

"Embracing a cloud-based data integration approach also means we will significantly reduce the time spent internally on data and ultimately drive cost efficiencies."

Brisbane Airport is currently undergoing a transformation program known as Future BNE, which includes 150 projects over a 10-year period, focusing on upgrades to the airport's domestic and international terminals, as well as planning for a third terminal, ahead of the city hosting the 2032 Olympics.

This first phase modernization will support an improved experience for the almost 25 million passengers currently passing through its terminals and the additional 10 million expected over the coming decade.

The Cirium Sky Warehouse delivers the highest quality aviation data and analytics in one accessible data cloud, aligning seamlessly with Brisbane Airport's digital transformation objectives. While the airport will initially leverage schedules data, a wealth of other data can be accessed and integrated from Cirium Sky Warehouse including flight, traffic, fleet, fares, weather, and CO2 emissions.

By leveraging the power of Cirium's data cloud, Brisbane Airport joins global major airlines, fuel supply companies, aviation financiers, and more in enhancing its planning, operational efficiency and growth opportunities.

Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, delivering powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities, the company provides the clarity and intelligence needed to optimise operations, make informed decisions and accelerate revenue growth. Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. For further information please follow Cirium on LinkedIn or visit cirium.com.

Brisbane Airport

BNE is the third-largest airport in Australia by passenger numbers, with 24 million passengers travelling through the airport annually. BNE contributes $4.7 billion GDP annually, with 1 in 70 Queensland jobs enabled by BNE and benefits provided range of key industries such as tourism, resources and international education. BNE is the largest airport in Australia by land size, covering 2,700 hectares of land used for aviation, property development and consumer businesses, which employ over 20,000 people. In 2025 it celebrates 100 years of operation.

