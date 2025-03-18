Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Announces Change in Financial Year-End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") announces that it is changing its financial year-end from January 31 to March 31.

The Company is changing its financial year-end to better align the Company's financial statement and continuous disclosure requirements with its industry peers, as well as its other external reporting obligations. As a result, the Company expects to file its annual disclosures in late June 2025 for the 14 months ended March 31, 2025, including audited financial statements and in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

Further details regarding the change in financial year-end, including the Company's interim reporting procedures, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Financial Year- End, prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

