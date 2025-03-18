ProSiebenSat.1 shares reached their highest level since July 2024 on Monday, hitting €6.76 and marking a remarkable 50% increase since early December. This surge comes amid speculation about US investor General Atlantic potentially becoming a major shareholder through a convertible bond that would give them up to a 10% stake. In exchange, General Atlantic would divest its minority interests in ProSiebenSat.1's e-commerce business NuCom and ParshipMeet Group. Despite the supervisory board postponing their decision on the transaction to reassess certain criteria due to cost concerns, investors responded positively, pushing the share price up by more than 7%. A key condition for finalizing the deal with General Atlantic is ProSiebenSat.1's divestiture of at least one of its holdings - either online perfumery Flaconi or comparison portal Verivox.

Major Shareholders Monitoring Strategic Shift

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei ProSiebenSat1 ?

The proposed transaction is being closely watched by ProSiebenSat.1's largest shareholder, Italian media company MediaForEurope (MFE), controlled by the Berlusconi family, which holds nearly 30% of shares - just below the threshold requiring a mandatory offer. MFE has secured €3.4 billion in financing for a potential takeover and has long advocated for ProSiebenSat.1 to sell non-core assets to reduce debt. The second-largest shareholder, Czech PPF Group, is also monitoring these strategic moves. The potential convertible bond for General Atlantic could dilute existing shareholders' stakes if converted, possibly contributing to the supervisory board's cautious approach to the deal.

Ad

Fresh ProSiebenSat1 information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated ProSiebenSat1 analysis...