ACT Commodities Group: ACT Group Hires Former South Pole CEO John Davis as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Group welcomes seasoned sustainability professional John Davis as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to accelerate their growth and deliver measurable climate impact across this rapidly expanding market.

With a career in sustainability solutions spanning 20 years, Davis recently led South Pole as their Interim CEO through a critical restructuring and funding round. Throughout his 10-year tenure there he held various leadership roles, including Global Commercial and Director for APAC, where he successfully expanded the company's regional operations and drove strategic growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome John to ACT in this crucial role to accelerate the growth of our business in APAC," said Colin Crooks, CEO of ACT. "His extensive experience, including leadership positions at South Pole, has equipped him with a profound understanding of the sustainability landscape. John has years of experience in carbon finance and emissions trading and is a superb leader. His vision aligns perfectly with ACT's mission to provide innovative environmental solutions and empower our clients to achieve their sustainability goals efficiently and transparently."

Prior to South Pole, Davis held senior trading and origination roles at CF Partners and Spectron Group, executing high-value carbon and energy market transactions.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining ACT, Davis shared, "I am incredibly excited to be joining ACT, and moving with my family from Sydney to Singapore, a city we love. The Asia-Pacific region is central to global energy sector decarbonization and the world's transition to Net Zero, and Singapore is a key player in this movement, continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. I am eager to collaborate with the exceptional team at ACT across the region to make a meaningful impact in the various jurisdictions that are striving to decarbonize their economies over the next five years and beyond."

Reflecting on his decision to leave South Pole, Davis said, "It was tough, but it was the natural end of an entrepreneurial cycle that I was incredibly proud to be part of. After some time out of the market to reflect, it was clear that the journey ACT is embarking on, in its next global growth chapter under Colin's leadership, is an incredible opportunity."

Davis succeeds Federico Di Credico, who established ACT's Singapore office in 2022 as Managing Director. Di Credico now serves as ACT's Global Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer.

Davis's hiring comes as ACT continues to enhance its ability to serve clients as the global one-stop-shop for decarbonization and environmental solutions. In 2024, ACT opened a seventh global office in Tokyo, joining locations in Amsterdam, New York, Paris, London, Shanghai, and Singapore, as it continues to enhance its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and bolster its position as a global leader in environmental solutions.





For media inquiries, please contact: Jeroen Coenen | Head of Marketing | jcoenen@actcommodities.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45e0a7c7-e044-404d-9c34-e2f9fdd9c83c