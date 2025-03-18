Tokyo, London, and Frankfurt, Mar 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, and First Cash Solution, a leading integrated payment provider as a subsidiary of Volksbank eG - Die Gestalterbank, today announced a strategic partnership to significantly expand JCB Card acceptance throughout Germany. This collaboration has streamlined e-commerce transactions and expanded payment options for all merchants with J/Secure since its launch in 2024.This collaboration significantly enhances the quality of service and strengthens fraud prevention for merchants accepting JCB payments, particularly for those customer transactions originating from Asia. The implementation of J/Secure reinforces First Cash Solution's commitment to providing its existing merchants with the highest level of security and a seamless payment experience for their customers.JCB Cardmembers can now enjoy an even smoother payment experience thanks to this collaboration and the implementation of this European standard. J/Secure has been implemented for First Cash Solution merchants accepting JCB payments. This will encompass a diverse range of merchants across various sectors, including accommodation, travel, dining, sports, and lifestyle. This partnership is set to boost JCB Cardmember spending throughout Germany, whilst simultaneously introducing First Cash Solution merchants to a vast new market of 164 million JCB Cardmembers, especially benefiting from a strong cardmember base from Asia."Our collaboration with First Cash Solution marks an exciting step forward in expanding JCB's presence throughout Germany," said Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd. "This partnership unlocks greater convenience and security for JCB Cardmembers, who can now use their cards across a significantly larger network of European merchants. We are dedicated to providing our international cardmembers with a seamless payment experience, and this collaboration with First Cash Solution is crucial to achieving that goal."Bastian Minet, Head of Sales, First Cash Solution added, "This strategic partnership with JCB is a testament to First Cash Solution's commitment to providing our merchants with the leading payment solutions available on the market. By integrating JCB, we're not only expanding our global reach but also opening doors for our merchants to tap into the immense potential of the Asian market. We're particularly excited for our merchants who cater to an Asian clientele, as this partnership offers them a direct path to enhanced customer satisfaction and increased revenue potential."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About First Cash SolutionFirst Cash Solution (1cs) is an experienced, independent acquirer and payment service provider offering acceptance solutions for all major credit cards and modern payment methods. With its product portfolio solution360, 1cs tailors its offerings to meet the specific needs of its customers, providing customized solutions for every payment situation. The portfolio includes all relevant credit card acceptances, modern payment methods, payment terminals, gift card solutions, and online payment systems. 1cs supports its customers with innovative booking solutions that streamline cash flows and save real money. As a personal point of contact, the company stands for service and communication on an equal level. The team spirit - both within the company and in collaboration with partners and customers - is a top priority. As a 100% subsidiary of Volksbank eG - Die Gestalterbank, 1cs meets the expectations and needs of over 22,000 customers with expert knowledge from the German SME market - for and with the SME market.About J/SecureJCB's J/Secure authentication program for card-not-present transactions has been protecting JCB Cardmembers from identity theft. J/Secure makes online commerce more secure by adding an important identification step that enables cardmembers to directly authenticate their cards with the issuer.