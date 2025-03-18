LONGi Solar: Hi-MO 9's power generation demonstration in Hainan achieves a gain of over 30%

XI'AN, China, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the authoritative domestic third-party certification body, China Central Certification (hereafter referred to as "Certification Center"), released a report on the Hi-MO 9 module Hainan demonstration project.

Data indicates that the Hi-MO 9 module, utilizing the second generation BC technology, substantially outperforms TOPCon modules in three key aspects: normal outdoor power generation, partial shading power generation, and post shading power generation. The cumulative per-kilowatt power generation gains were 0.75%, 32.62%, and 11.34%, respectively, demonstrating exceptional overall power generation performance.

The LONGi Hainan demonstration project is located in Hongdao Team, Yazhou District, Sanya City. The demonstration site is equipped with four module arrays (20 Hi-MO 9 and 20 TOPCon modules each), with two arrays being shaded modules and the other two unshaded.

Spanning just over two months (October to December 2024), and supervised by the Certification Center, the project's performance was comprehensively displayed by comparing cumulative per-watt power generation and power generation across different time segments, showcasing LONGi's Hi-MO 9 modules versus mainstream TOPCon modules in engineering application scenarios.

Leading in Three Mainstream Scenarios: BC Shows Superiority

Scenario One: Unobstructed Full Sunlight

Under ideal outdoor conditions without any shading, the Hi-MO 9 modules, wielding the highly-efficient second generation BC technology, shine. During the certification period from October 26 to December 30, 2024, tracked and established by the Certification Center, Hi-MO 9 modules demonstrated a cumulative per-kilowatt power generation gain of 0.75% and an area-specific power generation gain of 5.22% over TOPCon modules. With temperature control, the Hi-MO 9 also performed admirably, with an average module backsheet working temperature 0.69? lower than that of TOPCon modules and a peak temperature differential of 3.5?, showcasing high-efficiency and stable power generation capacity.

Scenario Two: Simulated Foreign Object Shading Like Bird Droppings

In utility power plants operating outdoors, issues like bird droppings, leaves, and dust causing partial shading of modules are common.

Compared to mainstream TOPCon modules, Hi-MO 9 had a cumulative per-kilowatt power generation gain of 32.62% and an area-specific power generation gain of 37.34%, demonstrating distinct advantages in varying irradiation and weather conditions. Furthermore, Hi-MO 9 achieved a breakthrough in thermal management; under partial shading conditions, Hi-MO 9's backsheet average temperature was approximately 7.43? lower than TOPCon modules, ensuring a cooler working temperature and effectively preventing the safety risks of power plant fires due to partial shading.

Scenario Three: Simulated Co-located Wind and Solar Shadow Shading

Persistent shadow shading is another important factor affecting outdoor power generation at centralized power stations. The project installed individual 5-meter-tall posts, continuously shading the modules for 18 days, and Hi-MO 9's performance was remarkable.

Monitored and confirmed by the Certification Center, Hi-MO 9 had a cumulative per-kilowatt power generation gain of 11.34% and an area-specific gain of 16.27%, with the Hi-MO 9 module backsheet average temperature still 0.83? lower than TOPCon modules, proving its exceptional power generation efficiency.

