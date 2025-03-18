KASASHIMA GALLERY: Works by Taiwanese Artist Wu Li-Ying to Be Exhibited in Paris April 4-6

"Art Shopping 2025" - Salon International d'Art Contemporain" Spring Edition is set to make a spectacular debut this April at the Carrousel du Louvre. This prestigious exhibition brings together top galleries and artists from around the world, showcasing the diverse forms and innovative expressions of contemporary art. Among them, renowned Asian artist Wu Li-Ying, invited by Kasashima Gallery from Japan, will present exquisite Chinese ink paintings, offering audiences a unique glimpse into the beauty and cultural essence of Eastern art.

Participating Asian artist Wu Li-Ying will showcase approximately 20 artworks at Art Shopping 2025 - Salon International d'Art Contemporain, Booths B3 and B66. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

At this exhibition, the specially curated project "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" by Kasashima Gallery has garnered significant anticipation. This unique initiative collaborates with a Kyoto-based fan-making workshop with over 180 years of history, inviting multiple Asian artists to showcase traditional Chinese art on Kyo Folding Fans. The exhibited pieces are rich in Eastern artistic and cultural elements. Among the featured artists, Wu Li-Ying, who has been actively participating in international exhibitions in recent years, will also present her exquisite calligraphy and ink paintings at the event, invited by Kasashima Gallery.

Wu Li-Ying will showcase her "Kyo Folding Fans Landscape Painting Series" in Paris. Pictured is one of the exhibited pieces. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Wu Li-Ying will showcase her "Kyo Folding Fans Flower-and-Bird Painting Series" in Paris. Pictured is one of the exhibited pieces. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Wu Li-Ying's works masterfully showcase the essence of traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy, not only reflecting the profound heritage of classical art but also incorporating a distinctive and innovative aesthetic that enhances their artistic value. With fluid and rhythmic brushstrokes, the artist portrays landscapes and floral-bird motifs, delicately capturing the beauty of nature. She skillfully applies layered ink washes to create depth and dimensionality, resulting in a dynamic visual effect that highlights the captivating charm of Chinese painting and calligraphy.

On the other hand, Wu Li-Ying is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Chinese ink painting. She currently serves as the Chairman of the Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association and the Chinese Century Calligraphy and Painting Association. Over the years, she has been invited to participate in nearly a hundred domestic and international joint exhibitions and live painting demonstrations, receiving high praise from the art community. From 2014 to 2019, she was featured in the Chinese Cross-Strait Contemporary Calligraphy and Painting Artists Anthology, highlighting the cultural significance and influence of her artistic creations.

Invited by Kasashima Gallery, a total of 20 artists from Taiwan and Japan participated in the themed project La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail. The exhibition featured a diverse range of artworks, including Chinese ink painting, traditional calligraphy, hard-nib calligraphy, and contemporary art, showcasing the unique cultural and artistic styles of the East. The event has generated great anticipation from the art world and the international community.

From April 4 to April 6, 2025, Wu Li-Ying will exhibit her works alongside top artists from around the world at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. This exhibition is not only a grand event for international artistic exchange but also a unique opportunity to explore the essence of Eastern art. Art enthusiasts are cordially invited to attend and experience this extraordinary artistic feast.

