Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
18.03.2025 05:06 Uhr
.africa TLD Now Available on GoDaddy.com for Global Registrations

ISLAMABAD, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registry Africa, the official operator of the .africa top-level domain (TLD), and GoDaddy, a world leader in domain registration and web services, have announced that the .africa domain is available on GoDaddy.com. This will help increase Africa's digital ecosystem while catering to the rising international demand for connectivity with the continent.

GoDaddy's vast customer base - spanning millions of business owners organizations, and entrepreneurs globally - can easily register and manage .africa domains by simplifying access to .africa extension. The aim is to empower entities seeking to establish or expand their digital footprint across Africa's rapidly growing markets.

"Having GoDaddy as our Registrar increases our market reach and puts .africa at the top shelf for users to access," said Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa.

The move comes as interest in Africa's digital potential is growing internationally due to the continent's youthful population, increased internet penetration, and a surge in startup environment. The .africa domain, synonymous with regional identity, offers businesses a strategic tool to localize their online presence.

Industry analysts and economic experts highlight that strategic partnerships can act as a catalyst for transformation, accelerate digital innovation and stimulate cross-border investments throughout Africa. This partnership coincides with a period of rapid expansion, exemplified by the remarkable surge in mobile internet adoption across sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information on registering a .africa domain through GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com/en-ph/tlds/africa-domain.

Editor's Notes

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Registry Africa

Registry Africa is the official registry for the .african domain, responsible for managing the .africa top-level domain (TLD) and maintaining the database of all registered .africa domain names along with corresponding registrant information. Visit www.registry.africa for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363619/5046426/GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/africa-tld-now-available-on-godaddycom-for-global-registrations-302403270.html

