Former Chairman of BlackRock's Alternatives Business and Global Head of Active Equities, and President CEO of CPPIB joins leading private markets fund servicer

The appointment of Mr. Wiseman underscores Alter Domus' position as the world's premier global alternative asset servicer

Alter Domus, the leading global provider of tech-enabled fund services for the private equity, real assets and private debt sectors today appointed Mark Wiseman as Chairman. Mr. Wiseman is the former Head of Active Equities and Chairman of BlackRock's Alternatives Business, as well as President CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Following a successful tenure, René Beltjens will step down as Chairman but will retain his seat on the Board.

As alternatives specialists, with $3 trillion assets under administration (AUA), Alter Domus' end-to-end servicing expertise enables asset managers to focus on investing and creating outsized returns for investors.

Alter Domus' leadership in alternatives and market share growth has been achieved by significant investments in fund administration services and debt capital market solutions. As a tech-enabled solutions provider, Alter Domus is able to address the complex data and operational challenges faced by the CFOs and COOs of private markets firms.

Mark Wiseman, Chairman of Alter Domus, said: "I'm excited to work with Alter Domus' highly accomplished global team to reap the opportunities that next generation innovation and investment offer alternative investment clients and their investors worldwide. Alter Domus is proud to be a trusted partner for its blue-chip client base, offering service excellence supported by industry leading technology capabilities."

Rory Neeson, Partner and Head of Cinven's Business Services sector team, said: "We are delighted to welcome a leader of Mark's caliber to the business. As Chairman, he will work with Alter Domus' management team and shareholders to help realize the significant potential for further growth in the next phase of its journey."

Doug Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Alter Domus, commented: "With an enviable track record of institutional investment management and experience in alternative assets, we are thrilled to welcome Mark as Chairman. Mark shares our strategic vision and commitment to the delivery of first-class client service and operational expertise."

Alongside Mr. Wiseman as Chair, the Alter Domus board will continue to draw upon the expertise of majority investor Cinven and other shareholders including Permira and the original founders of the firm.

Philip Muelder, Partner and Co-Head of Services at Permira and René Beltjens, former Chairman of Alter Domus, added: "Over the last decade, the tireless efforts of the supervisory board, and the first-class work of Alter Domus' leadership and teams around the globe have put the business in the strong position it enjoys today. We look forward to working with Mark Wiseman to help the company grow further in the years ahead."

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 5,700 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

For more information on Alter Domus please visit www.alterdomus.com and LinkedIn.

About Cinven

Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Luxembourg, Madrid, New York and Guernsey.

Cinven takes a responsible approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.

For additional information on Cinven please visit www.cinven.com and LinkedIn.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds across two core asset classes, private equity and credit, with total committed capital of approximately €80bn.

Permira is one of the world's most active investors in the Services sector, having deployed c.€12bn billion to partner with more than 40 companies globally. Current and previous investments from the Permira funds in the sector include: Acuity Knowledge Partners, Axiom, Cielo, Clearwater Analytics, DiversiTech, Engel Völkers, Evelyn Partners, Kroll, Motus, Relativity, Reorg, Tricor and Westbridge Advisory.

The Permira private equity funds have made approximately 300 private equity investments in five key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Services, Healthcare and Climate. Permira employs over 500 people in 16 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia.

For more information, visit www.permira.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

