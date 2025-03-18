Company's primary data storage platform is part of the new Ampere Compute Zone built by CloudSigma

StorPool Storage, leaders in primary data storage solutions, today announced that it is among the first block storage software platforms to support the ARM-based Ampere processors available in HPE ProLiant RL300 servers, providing fast and reliable cloud solutions at a significant cost savings.

Built around the Ampere® Altra® family of CPUs, the HPE ProLiant RL300 delivers high performance with a minimum physical footprint and superior power efficiency. Designed to support ultra-scalable, high-volume compute capabilities for cloud-native applications, this groundbreaking architecture brings predictable high performance, linear scaling and extreme energy efficiency for cloud and AI workloads.

"Ampere delivers high-performance, energy-efficient compute solutions for Cloud Native AI workloads," said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at Ampere. "The efficiency, scalability and performance advantages of Ampere processors, paired with StorPool's block storage platform, will enable enterprises and service providers to optimize their storage infrastructure for modern workloads."

StorPool's enhanced data platform, with its latest ARM support enables customers to build sophisticated storage systems using the latest generation of hardware. Cloud services provider CloudSigma will deliver the first commercial application leveraging StorPool software running on Ampere-based compute fabric on the HPE ProLiant RL300 with the Ampere Compute Zone an Infrastructure as a Service solution that lowers capital and operating expenditures while delivering great performance and enabling end users to do more with less.

"CloudSigma is dedicated to delivering next-generation cloud services for modern cloud-native applications, which is why we developed the Ampere Compute Zone and a disruptive S3 caching solution that removes the hidden costs of AWS data transfers and API calls," said Robert Jenkin, CEO of CloudSigma. "To this end, we believe that we have created ideal solutions for cloud providers to increase performance, keep costs low and achieve organizational sustainability goals by using a combination of StorPool's software-defined storage with Ampere processors and HPE ProLiant RL300 servers."

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to projects that aim to grow their business.

"By extending the number of Ampere environments we support, StorPool is better able to ensure that our block-storage platform works seamlessly in an ever-increasing number of networking and compute environments," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "Cloud providers that are looking at fast and reliable systems that minimize their AWS costs would do well to explore the Ampere Compute Zone solution featuring StorPool software running on Ampere-enabled HPE ProLiant RL300 servers. This kind of partnership solution ensures the system is optimized for cloud workflows while delivering the savings and power efficiencies providers crave."

Demonstrations of this latest joint solution from StorPool, Ampere and CloudSigma are taking place now through March 20 in the KVM Compute Zone at CloudFest 2025 at the Europa-Park resort in Rust, Germany. To speak with company storage specialists at the show, interested parties can visit https://storpool.com/get-started to arrange an appointment.

About Ampere

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information visit Ampere Computing.

About CloudSigma

CloudSigma, a pure-cloud IaaS and PaaS provider with advanced hybrid hosting solutions enabling the digital industrial economy, offers highly available, flexible, enterprise-class cloud servers and cloud hosting solutions in Europe, The US, APAC, and the Middle East. CloudSigma is the most customizable cloud provider on the market, giving customers full control over their cloud and eliminating restrictions on how users deploy their computing resources. With CloudSigma, customers can provision processing, storage, networks, and other fundamental computing resources as they please and easily deploy any compatible operating system or application with full root/administrative access. The result is the highest-performing cloud at the most efficient price possible.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

