Julius Baer is expanding its presence in Europe by setting up a dedicated branch in Italy. Roberto Coletta has been appointed as head of the new branch, which is expected to open in the first half of 2025. Zurich, 18 March 2025 - Julius Baer has received the necessary regulatory approvals to enter the Italian onshore market and opening a dedicated branch in Milan, Italy. The new branch is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will serve Italian ultra-high and high net worth clients, as well as family offices, with a dedicated local team. The new branch is part of Bank Julius Baer Europe S.A. in Luxembourg (Julius Baer Europe). Julius Baer Europe has already successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, and Barcelona. Roberto Coletta has been appointed as head of the new Italian branch. He joined Julius Baer in September 2024 from Deutsche Bank, where, since 2022, he was Head of Private Bank Italy and Board Member of Deutsche Bank Italy. Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2019, he spent six years at Credit Suisse, where his last position was Head of UHNWI Market Area Italy. Roberto Coletta will be based in Milan and report to Falk Fischer, CEO Bank Julius Baer Europe S.A. Sonia Goessi, Head Switzerland & Europe, commented: "We are excited to enter the Italian onshore market with an own local presence. This move reinforces our commitment to serving Italian clients and strengthens our position as a leading wealth manager in Europe. Roberto Coletta's long-standing track record and experience will be instrumental for the set-up and the successful start of the new branch. We look very much forward to enter this promising market with an own local presence and continue to build on the successes of our other European branches." Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 497 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com



