LONGi Solar: LONGi's SSA Exhibition Concludes Successfully with a Surge of Orders

XI'AN, China, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 11th to 13th, the largest photovoltaic exhibition in the Netherlands, Solar Solutions Amsterdam (SSA), was grandly held in Amsterdam. As a globally leading solar technology company, LONGi showcased its latest products and technologies at the exhibition, reached strategic cooperation agreements with multiple enterprises, and further consolidated its leading position in the European market.

Leading the Way forward: The Stunning Launch of Hi-MO X10

At the SSA exhibition, LONGi presented a variety of high-efficiency PV modules, including the Hi-MO X10.

As the latest flagship product, Hi-MO X10 module adopts LONGi's latest HPBC 2.0 technology, featuring higher conversion efficiency and lower levelized cost of electricity. It is especially suitable for rooftop distributed projects.

The launch of the Hi-MO X10 module not only demonstrated LONGi's technical innovation capabilities but also brought a more efficient and economical clean energy solution to the European market.

Huang Lan, Deputy General Manager of LONGi's Western Europe Representative Office, elaborated in detail on the core values of the Hi-MO X10 module, which are summarized as "high efficiency, rich power generation, good-looking appearance, and safety". Mao Binjie, Head of Products and Solutions at LONGi, gave an in-depth explanation to the on-site audience about the application scenarios of the Hi-MO X10 in the Benelux market and the return on investment it brings to customers.

LONGi also specially demonstrated the anti-shading function of the Hi-MO X10 module. The audience could have an intuitive experience of the power generation performance of the Hi-MO X10 module in different shading environments.

Multiple First Orders: Expanding the Cooperation Landscape

During the exhibition, LONGi reached first-order signing agreements for the Hi-MO X10 module with several large distributors in the Benelux region, including well-known enterprises such as Natec, BM Energy, IBC SOLAR Benelux, and OSW.

At the same time, LONGi, together with Memodo, a large European distributor, announced an important cooperation agreement with Zonnestroom Nederland.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Zonnestroom Nederland is a company under the Elix Group, specializing in the development and installation of PV systems and providing high-quality solar solutions for the European market.

According to the agreement, LONGi will supply 100MW of high-efficiency BC modules to Zonnestroom Nederland for its rooftop projects in Europe.

LONGi will work hand in hand with its partners to promote the widespread application of high-efficiency PV modules in the Benelux region and contribute to the local energy transformation.

Huang Lan said, "We are very pleased to reach this important cooperation with Zonnestroom Nederland. Thank you for Zonnestroom Nederland's trust and support for LONGi. We believe that through the joint efforts we will embrace an even brighter future of cooperation."

Endless Surprises: More New Products Are Set to Be Unveiled

The SSA exhibition has successfully concluded, but LONGi's innovation journey never stops. In May this year, LONGi will make an appearance at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, and release more highly anticipated new products.

