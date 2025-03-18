Germany's Fraunhofer ISE and partners have tested different PV systems on peatland and have pointed out the importance of only developing drained and heavily degraded peatlands for the dual use of carbon storage in peat and solar power generation. From pv magazine Germany The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), together with the Universities of Greifswald and Hohenheim, and the Thünen Institute, has launched a research project to investigate the impact of PV power plants on peatland. The partners essentially want to answer the question of whether the installation ...

