Israeli Startups Gain Strategic U.S. Market Entry Through New Initiative from Mercurius Media Capital

Strategic Support and Media Resources to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurius Media Capital (MMC) has launched Mercurius Bridge in Israel, empowering local startups and growth-stage companies with established product-market fit to expand into the U.S. Combining media capital, strategic mentorship, and a curated network of service providers, it streamlines market entry and accelerates brand growth.

Renowned for cutting-edge technology, Israel's startup ecosystem offers fertile ground for innovation. As the first dedicated U.S. media-for-equity fund, MMC partners with diverse media platforms to invest in high-growth ventures. Through Mercurius Bridge , international companies gain critical resources, networks, and expert guidance to optimize go-to-market strategies, consumer engagement, and media execution.

"Our team has a ten-year track record of bridging international markets with the U.S. across 40+ transactions. More recently, under MMC, we have successfully facilitated U.S. market entry for companies from markets like Singapore and Australia," said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner, MMC. "Our strategic mentorship ensures companies establish a strong U.S. presence. By leveraging insights from seasoned operators and collaborating with premium media partners, we craft tailored solutions that help startups overcome market-entry obstacles."

The Israel launch is supported by Eli Mandelbaum, MMC's newest Venture Partner, who brings nearly 20 years of expertise in strategic sales, business development, and event production. His deep knowledge of the Israeli and U.S. startup ecosystems will help Israeli companies scale globally while enabling MMC to identify high-growth opportunities.

"With Mercurius Bridge's innovative approach, Israeli companies can gain visibility, credibility and traction to accelerate growth," said Mandelbaum, Founder of PluggedIn BD. "By bridging the gap between tech excellence and market influence, Mercurius Bridge empowers startups to scale, turning groundbreaking ideas into globally recognized brands."

More: https://www.mmc.us/mercuriusbridge

Mercurius Media Capital

MMC, launched in December 2023, is the first U.S.-based media-equity venture fund with ~$90 million in committed capital. Co-founded by Satyan Gajwani and Piyush Puri, MMC builds on 15+ years of experience driving media capital transactions at The Times of India Group, facilitating ~$3 billion in media-based investments. MMC has partnered with leading media platforms, including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Televisa Univision, Atmosphere TV, and others, to offer high-growth startups and enterprises access to distinct, large-scale advertising inventory in exchange for equity. This fund has backed several companies, including Airtasker, Deskera, Realpha, and others.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israeli-startups-gain-strategic-us-market-entry-through-new-initiative-from-mercurius-media-capital-302403453.html