ENGWE Unveils the L20 3.0 Series: The First Compact ebike with Full-Suspension

PARIS, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, proudly unveils the L20 3.0 Series electric bike, the newest upgrade to its popular L20 lineup. Featuring two models-L20 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro-this series delivers full suspension, powerful torque, and exceptional affordability.

To celebrate the launch, ENGWE will be offering a 2-piece L20 3.0 Giveaway from March 13 to March 31, 2025, with orders starting on April 1 to enjoy a total of €300 in benefits, including discounts, anniversary gift boxes, and rear rack accessories. The L20 3.0 Boost is available at an early-bird price of €1,299 (regular price €1,399), while the L20 3.0 Pro will cost €1,699 (regular price €1,799).

L20 3.0 E-Bike - The First Compact E-Bike with full suspension

Step-through full-suspension e-bikes have gained popularity in recent years for their comfort, safety, and versatility, appealing to a wide range of riders. However, most models cost over €3,000, making them inaccessible to many.

We saw this gap and noticed that urban e-bikes rarely feature full suspension. That's why we introduced the L20 3.0, the first compact e-bike with suspension. Designed for riders of all ages, including seniors, women, and children, it offers a space-saving, comfortable, and smooth riding experience at a budget-friendly price.

"Our goal is to make full-suspension comfort accessible to more riders," says Baron, ENGWE's product manager.

L20 3.0 Boost - Comfortable, Powerful & Adventure-Ready

Full Suspension System - Absorbs shocks and vibrations for a smoother, more stable ride on urban and light off-road terrain.

Boost Mode - Increases torque by 30%, delivering 75Nm of instant power for effortless climbs and acceleration. Fully compliant with EU EN-15194 regulations (max continuous power =250W).

8A Fast Charging - now standard across the series, fully recharges in just 2 hours.

135km Long Range - 648Wh battery for extended travel.

Perfect 4+2 Travel Companion - The L20 3.0 Boost folds down to =0.3m³, making storage easy and ideal for 4+2 travel.

L20 3.0 Pro - Comfortable, Smoother & Smarter

Full Suspension - Experience superior shock absorption for enhanced stability and an ultra-smooth ride, tackling both rough terrain and city streets with ease.

8A Fast Charging - Fully charged in 2 hours with premium Samsung cells, retaining 80% capacity after 800 cycles (up to 80,000 km). The advanced BMS ensures safe, efficient charging with real-time monitoring.

IoT Smart Anti-Theft - GPS tracking, remote app control, and instant alerts for security.

Mid-Drive Motor - 250W motor with 100Nm torque for optimized efficiency and power.

160km Ultra-Long Range - 720Wh battery for extended adventures.

Join the Celebration!

The L20 3.0 Series redefines city commuting and outdoor adventures with its compact & full suspension design, and powerful performance. To celebrate, we're hosting an exclusive giveaway from March 18-31, 2025! Win big and ride in comfort! Visit our official website to enter for a chance to secure your luck!

