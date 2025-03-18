Bioz, Inc.: Eberbach and Bioz Partner to Deliver Advanced Scientific Validation to Researchers

Bioz, Inc. , a pioneer in AI-driven scientific product validation, is proud to expand its partnership with Eberbach Corporation , a trusted provider of precision laboratory mixing equipment. By integrating Bioz Badges across Eberbach's product webpages, researchers can now instantly see peer-reviewed citations showcasing real-world applications of hand motion shakers, as well as reciprocal and orbital shaker lines.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on Eberbach's Website

This AI-driven integration provides immediate validation that Eberbach products are trusted and cited in published scientific research. With interactive Bioz Badges, users can explore relevant research studies, access full article citations, and seamlessly navigate to product webpages - empowering scientists to make informed, data-driven purchasing decisions.

Keaton Feil , Marketing Manager at Eberbach, highlighted the impact of the collaboration. "We love Bioz because it instantly reassures researchers that our products are widely trusted and validated in peer-reviewed studies. The ability to showcase real-world application data directly on our website has been a game changer, especially for our hand motion shaker line. Internally, we've also been leveraging Bioz insights, and the data has been invaluable in understanding researcher engagement."

Beyond enhancing researcher trust, Bioz's Vendor Stats Dashboard provides Eberbach with real-time analytics on how users interact with citation data and our product webpages. These insights help refine marketing strategies and align with customer needs.

"Eberbach is a great example of a company that understands the power of AI-driven citation validation. By integrating Bioz Badges, they are not only increasing engagement and product visibility but also strengthening trust among researchers who rely on peer-reviewed data to make purchasing decisions," stated Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz, emphasizing the significance of this partnership.

Eberbach's adoption of Bioz technology underscores a shared commitment to scientific transparency and innovation. By making published validation easily accessible, Bioz and Eberbach are working together to simplify the research and purchasing process for scientists worldwide.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Eberbach Corporation

Eberbach Corporation is a leading provider of precision laboratory equipment, specializing in hand motion shakers, reciprocal shakers, and orbital shakers designed to meet the rigorous demands of scientific research. With a legacy of innovation and quality, Eberbach's solutions are trusted by researchers worldwide for their reliability, performance, and ease of use.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Eberbach Corporation

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire