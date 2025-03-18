TOKYO, Mar 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will launch 31 new models of residential-use air-conditioners for the Japanese market for 2025. The new models in five series will be successively released starting April 1. The 2025 lineup comprises nine models in the Company's top-of-the-line S Series, featuring outstanding energy efficiency, functions for comfort and cleanliness, and a high Annual Performance Factor (APF), four models in the SK Series with enhanced heating capacity for use in cold regions, six models in the high-performance R Series incorporating an automatic filter cleaning function, seven models in the standard T Series, and five models in the TWF Series of T Series models with smartphone control functionality included as standard. Together these new models provide comfortable living spaces for diverse lifestyles.Features of the New Models1. Two types of sensors, and functions using ions and ozone, maintain comfort and cleanliness (S Series / SK Series)1) A comfortable environment provided by two types of sensors (motion and thermal sensors)A motion sensor to detect the movement of people, and a thermal sensor to detect the location of people and changes in the temperature of walls and floors, allows for an "AI Automatic Comfort" operating mode that uses AI to automatically optimize comfort and energy efficiency, as well as the "Sensor-Guided Airflow" and "Breeze Direction" operating modes to automatically regulate the direction of the airflow, maintaining a comfortable living space.AI Automatic Comfort ModeAn AI system assesses the status of people and the interior of the room using two types of sensors, and automatically regulates the temperature. In addition, the AI learns how the room cools and warms, realizing both comfort and energy efficiency.Sensor-Guided AirflowTwo types of sensors are used to assess the activity of the room occupants and the temperature of the walls and floors, and automatically control the direction of the airflow.2) A clean environment provided by functions using ions and ozoneThe "Refreshing Ion Mode" releases negative ions to inhibit the proliferation of viruses, bacteria, and mold, while the "Aqua Ozone Mode" floods the indoor unit with ions and ozone to inhibit the growth of odor and dirt-causing bacteria, and the "Aqua Ozone Heating Mode" uses heated-air drying to inhibit the growth of mold bacteria inside the indoor unit. These functions allow a clean environment to be maintained inside the indoor unit.Refreshing Ion ModeThese units have an ionizer module able to efficiently generate ions at high voltage. The release of ions during operation acts to inhibit airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold, keeping the air in the room clean.Aqua Ozone Mode / Aqua Ozone Heating ModeThe indoor unit is filled with ozone and ions to suppress the growth of bacteria that cause odors and dirt. In addition, drying the unit in fan mode inhibits the growth of mold and bacteria. Further, the use of heated-air drying can suppress the proliferation of heat-sensitive mold.2. High heating capacity for cold regions (SK Series)The SK Series incorporates a "Hot Standby Function" that preheats the compressor in response to the outside temperature to shorten the start-up time for heating mode, along with a hot-gas bypass defrosting control system function. With conventional systems, during the defrost cycle the indoor temperature drops by 4-5°C, making the room feel chilly and uncomfortable. With the hot-gas bypass defrosting control system, however, a portion of the high-temperature gas flowing to the indoor side is directed to the outdoor unit, limiting the drop in indoor temperature and providing non-stop heating.3. Models with smartphone control as standard functionality (S / SK / R / TWF Series)The S Series, SK Series, R Series, and TWF Series are equipped with smartphone control as standard functionality, allowing them to be operated with a smartphone without altering the outward appearance of the unit. These models can also be connected to a smart speaker (sold separately) to provide voice-activated control or confirmation of the operating status, providing a high level of operability. The T Series can be linked to a smartphone by attaching a wireless LAN interface (sold separately).4. Lineup of 31 models in five series provides comfortable spaces for diverse lifestylesAll five series feature a "WARP" operating mode to quickly bring the room to a comfortable temperature, a powerful "JET Airflow" operating mode to force air to the far side of the room, and a "Allergen-clear" operating mode in which temperature and humidity near the filter is controlled to suppress pollen by using enzymes and urea in the allergen-clear filter.In addition, the R Series, T Series, and TWF Series retain a compact design for indoor units with a height of only 25cm, allowing for installation even in tight spaces such as above tall windows or below clipped ceilings, and making them suitable for a wide range of installations, such as replacement upgrades.The S Series, SK Series, and R Series are equipped with a function allowing linked and synchronized operation with the "roomiest" SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers from MHI Group firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Corporation, allowing for optimal control of the temperature and humidity.Further, all series contribute to environmental conservation with the use of filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, an upcycling of tea leaves using the Tea Leaves Recycling System developed by Japanese beverage company ITO EN, Ltd.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.