Eagle Eye Solutions is transitioning to a SaaS business model, which, combined with weak underlying consumer markets, is affecting short-term prospects. To focus on this, though, is to miss the bigger picture of a group that is helping retailers (in the broadest sense) with loyalty and rewards programmes on an increasingly real-time and personalised basis, at scale. New routes to market through important partnerships are widening the addressable market by vertical and by geography. Management expects the new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with one the world's leading enterprise software vendors, signed in January 2025, to be transformational to the group's prospects, with material revenues starting to build into FY27. The medium-term revenue target is £100m, generating an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%. The route to get there is looking increasingly achievable.

