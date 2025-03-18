Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
18.03.2025 08:34 Uhr
Sampo plc: Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Sampo plc, annual financial report, 18 March 2025 at 9:30 am EET

Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2024

Sampo has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2024 and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies at www.sampo.com/year2024 (https://www.sampo.com/year2024).

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Board of Directors' Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement and the Sustainability Statement, which has been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The Group CEO's Review for 2024 by Torbjörn Magnusson is available at the same address.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report will be published in May 2025.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachments

  • 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2024-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7b694c9-213c-4bac-8197-47ad1c4907b1)
  • Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statments 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2f77cce-2342-4450-b5e1-02e196481dcd)
  • Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37051720-57e4-4722-80c0-6bc17f7bab0e)

