Sampo plc: Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2024

Sampo plc, annual financial report, 18 March 2025 at 9:30 am EET
Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2024
Sampo has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2024 and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies at www.sampo.com/year2024 (https://www.sampo.com/year2024).
The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Board of Directors' Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement and the Sustainability Statement, which has been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
The Group CEO's Review for 2024 by Torbjörn Magnusson is available at the same address.
Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report will be published in May 2025.
The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.
