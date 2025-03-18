The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached approximately 102. 3 GW at the end of February. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported that the country added about 1. 53 GW of new PV systems in February, which compares to around 1. 23 GW in January and 1. 24 GW in February 2024. Of the new capacity deployed in February, 24 MW comes from balcony PV systems, while another 402 MW derives from rooftop installations. Another 967 MW comes from ground-mounted projects and 13 MW from other project typologies. The cumulative capacity reached around ...

