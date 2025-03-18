Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust has announced a strategic share buyback, repurchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 580.44 pence per share, to be held in treasury after settlement on March 19, 2025. This transaction will adjust the company's issued share capital to 96,795,829 ordinary shares, with approximately 17.92 percent of total issued shares held in treasury. Despite February's slight underperformance-with net asset value (NAV) decreasing by 0.7% and share price falling by 0.8% compared to the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index's 2.2% gain-the trust maintains impressive long-term performance with a 798.5% NAV increase since its 2004 inception, substantially outpacing its benchmark's 486.9% growth over the same period.

May 2025 Tender Offer Cancelled as Discount Narrows

The Trust's board has decided against implementing its semi-annual tender offer in May 2025, citing the narrowing discount to NAV, which decreased from an average of 7.1% over the six months prior to March 7, 2025, to just 6.1% by March 14. This positions the investment trust among those with the lowest discounts within its peer group. Portfolio managers continue to focus on companies with robust structural growth drivers across diversified sectors, with current emphasis on industrials (28.0%), consumer goods (23.9%), and technology (14.6%). The European market fundamentals remain solid, with the ECB projecting inflation to moderate to 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, supporting the trust's optimistic outlook for European equities.

