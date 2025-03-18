Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Dow Jones News
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEL LN) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-March-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 386.1719 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 872282 
CODE: DJEL LN 
ISIN: FR0007056841 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      FR0007056841 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DJEL LN 
Sequence No.:  379322 
EQS News ID:  2102032 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
