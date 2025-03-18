Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Corhyn Parr as Vice President of International Business Development. Corhyn joins Amentum after a distinguished tenure as CEO of Nuclear Waste Services, a subsidiary of the UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), where she played a pivotal role in advancing the UK's nuclear waste management strategies and initiatives.

In her new role, Corhyn will leverage her extensive experience in the nuclear sector and proven track record in international business development to drive growth and expand Amentum's global defence, energy and environment footprint. Her expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and building collaborative partnerships will be instrumental as the company seeks to enhance its service offerings in the nuclear, environmental, and defence sectors worldwide.

"Corhyn brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to our team, particularly in the areas of international collaboration and sustainable nuclear and environmental solutions," said Andy White, Senior Vice President of Amentum Energy Environment International. "We are excited to welcome her aboard and look forward to her leadership in expanding our international presence and developing innovative strategies that meet the needs of our global clients."

During her time at Nuclear Waste Services, Corhyn was integral in fostering relationships with key stakeholders, enhancing operational efficiencies, and leading strategic initiatives that supported the UK's commitment to safe and responsible nuclear waste management.

She said: "I am thrilled to join Amentum at such an exciting time in the company's growth. I look forward to collaborating with an exceptional team to drive innovative solutions and create value for our clients around the world."

Corhyn was previously Director of Integrated Waste at the NDA, a role in which she brought together Radioactive Waste Management and the Low-Level Waste Repository into a single organisation and created an integrated national programme to improve the efficiency of radioactive waste management in the UK. She has worked within the nuclear industry for over 20 years since graduating as a mechanical engineer, supporting nuclear operations, generation, decommissioning and waste management across most nuclear licensed sites in the UK. She has also worked internationally in Europe, Canada and the USA.

