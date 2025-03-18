"Green steam" supply with thermal storage in operation and available for all industrial sectors

"Green Discount": solution supports decarbonization while enabling cost-efficient electrification of industrial processes

LUMENION has successfully completed the test operation of a plant for the supply of "green steam" in combination with a large-scale thermal storage solution. The completion of this LUMENION solution marks an important milestone on the way to a decarbonized industry. The TÜV-certified system is available for applications in all industrial sectors.

LUMENION's thermal energy storage system uses a few hours of electricity supply to charge and to store energy in the form of heat of up to 600° Celsius. The energy can be charged flexibly at intervals throughout the day and is made available to customers in the form of steam or process heat over longer periods of time. Ideally, cheap electricity is obtained from the client's own renewable energy sources or during attractive time slots in the electricity market, which reduces the need for fossil fuels and allows production processes to be electrified cost-effectively. Due to the high charging flexibility of the storage system, energy demand can also be controlled in a smart and optimized way.

Measured by the storage volume of 20 MWh and the maturity of the technology, the plant in Schleswig-Holstein is unique, pioneering worldwide and highly scalable thanks to its modular design. The construction, from the foundations to test operation, was completed in just one year. The technology is ready for use also on a larger scale in all industrial sectors that rely on process heat or steam.

"The successful practical application of producing CO2-free steam for a major food producer with the help of our thermal storage system is an important milestone for LUMENION and the entire industry," says Peter Kordt, CEO of LUMENION: "The flawless implementation is impressive proof of the potential of this technology."

Jobst Hoyningen-Huene, CEO and co-founder of econnext AG, explains: "This solution for CO2-free process steam offers a practicable and immediately available way to advance the decarbonization of industry on a large scale and at high speed. The solution is highly attractive economically at many locations. It also offers clients the possibility of decoupling from strongly fluctuating costs for fossil fuels and rising CO2 pricing, especially when using their own renewable energy sources due to the large storage facility and thus securing the costs of steam production at an attractive level in the long term. With this application, LUMENION can therefore offer industrial customers a genuine 'green discount solution'."

Significant parts of industry that rely on temperature requirements of up to 450° Celsius or process steam can reduce their fossil energy consumption and electrify their production processes cost-effectively by using this solution. LUMENION is systematically driving the development of these pioneering decarbonization solutions to support the energy transition including "Heat-as-a-Service" contracts and sees enormous market potential for their broad industrial application.

About LUMENION:

LUMENION is a leading company in the field of sustainable energy solutions and specializes in the development and implementation of thermal energy storage systems (TES) that store wind and solar energy as high-temperature heat and thus supply customers around the clock with green process heat/steam and optionally with electricity (combined heat and power, "CHP" concept).

While the system discharges and provides heat evenly around the clock, it can be charged simultaneously and quickly (typically in 4-6 hours). All core materials are fully recyclable, available worldwide and have a decades-long economic life. LUMENION has been part of the econnext Group since 2018.

https://lumenion.com

About econnext AG:

Founded in 2016, econnext AG is the parent company of a diversified group of ClimateTech companies with a focus on decarbonization and the circular economy. econnext holds majority stakes in Autarq (solar roof tiles), Circular Carbon (CDR technology for renewable heat and biochar from waste materials), ESG Screen17 (sustainability screening for investment portfolios), FLAXTEC (solar module recycling, among other circular economy technologies), GRIPS Energy (renewable energy supply worldwide) and LUMENION (renewable process heating and cooling with energy storage) as well as a minority stake in Ambibox (e-mobility and decentralized energy systems).

https://econnext.eu

