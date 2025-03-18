Record plc("Record", the "Company" or the "Group"), the specialist currency and alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Andreas Dänzer will join as Group CIO, a newly created role, over the summer months. Andreas brings with him a wealth of valuable experience having overseen large investment teams managing institutional investment portfolios. Andreas is already highly familiar with Record and its approach to currency management, and Record is confident that all its clients will benefit from his perspective and insights. As part of his role, Andreas will travel widely to support the investment teams based across New York, London and Frankfurt as well as the Company's international client base.

Andreas has held a variety of senior positions in the investment sector, most recently as CIO of Pension Fund of Credit Suisse (Switzerland). Prior to that he oversaw the capital investment division of Asga Pensionskasse, where he was member of the executive board, after spending eight years as Head of Asset Management and Investment Committee Chair of Pension Fund of UBS. Earlier in his career, he spent several years at PUBLICA, the pension fund for Swiss public employees.

Following the appointment, Dr Jan Hendrik Witte, Record plc CEO, said:

"I am delighted that Andreas will soon join Record, allowing our clients and staff to benefit from his extensive institutional investment experience. Andreas is the ideal candidate to maintain and enhance our best-in-class suite of currency strategies and alternative products. I am confident Andreas' multi-asset class experience will be instrumental in supporting our diverse product offering."

Andreas Dänzer said:

"It is a privilege to join the Company at such an exciting time. Record is well known for its expertise, and I am a firm believer in its customised approach to fulfilling the complex needs of its institutional clients, differentiating them from many in the industry. I look forward to being a part of Record's continued growth."

About Record

Founded in 1983, Record is a specialist currency and asset manager offering best-in-class bespoke products to large global investors. The Group manages over US$100bn AUM for 140 institutional clients worldwide across FX Risk Management and Alpha Solutions, EM Debt, Infrastructure Equity, and Alternative Credit. Its 90+ Group employees are spread across offices in New York, London, Windsor, Zurich, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. Record is regulated by the FCA, SEC, CFTC and BaFin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318944442/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Record plc

Dr Jan Witte, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Heading, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1753 852 222

investorrelations@recordfg.com

Panmure Liberum

Atholl Tweedie

David Watkins

Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500