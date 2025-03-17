Leslie's Inc.: Leslie's, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Appoints Tony Iskander as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Promotes Naomi Cramer to Chief Retail Operations and Talent Officer

PHOENIX, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's", "we", "our", "its", or "Company"; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced a series of senior leadership changes as part of the Company's ongoing work to support its transformation.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Tony Iskander has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective March 14, 2025. Mr. Iskander is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience driving growth and empowering organizations to capitalize on value creation opportunities by demonstrating financial, accounting, and operational leadership. As Managing Partner of Stambrisk Consulting LLC, he has been advising Leslie's since December 2024 as a senior finance and accounting consultant. As a result, Mr. Iskander already has a substantial understanding of Leslie's business and operations, which will help provide for a seamless transition.

Jason McDonell, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Tony's appointment demonstrates our commitment to acting decisively and with urgency as we continue to transform Leslie's and position the Company for long-term value creation. I have worked with Tony for multiple years, and Leslie's is fortunate to have a professional of his caliber to help drive our transformation. Through his senior financial leadership positions in public companies, he brings a deep understanding of FP&A, treasury, working capital management, and capital structure, which we believe will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our strategic plan. Tony will play a critical role in our top capital priority of debt reduction with his diverse skill set in balance sheet optimization, including inventory and working capital productivity, optimization of core assets, and strategic evaluation of non-core assets. I'm confident that leveraging his leadership and experience will help accelerate our transformation journey to drive sustainable profitable growth around our key strategic themes of Customer Centricity, Convenience and Asset Utilization."

Leslie's is conducting a search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify the company's next permanent CFO, and Mr. Iskander is a candidate in that process. Scott Bowman, who has served as CFO since 2023, has left the Company, effective concurrently with Mr. Iskander's appointment. Mr. Bowman's departure is not a result of any disagreement related to the Company, or any matter related to its operations, policies, or practices.

Additional Leadership Changes

Leslie's today also announced the following leadership changes, effective March 14, 2025:

Naomi Cramer, Leslie's Chief People Officer, has been promoted to Chief Retail Operations and Talent Officer. Ms. Cramer, who joined Leslie's in September 2022, will continue to report to Jason McDonell. In her new role, she will leverage her 28 years of retail experience, including nearly 25 years of experience at Target in roles of increasing responsibility, including retail operations, real estate, and human resources functions.

Dave Caspers, Leslie's Chief Stores Officer, has accepted a senior leadership role in a different industry.

Mr. McDonell continued, "I want to congratulate Naomi on her well-deserved promotion, which is a testament to her strong leadership capabilities and contributions at Leslie's. Given Naomi's deep retail experience, I am confident that she will help us continue to drive the strategic changes we are making to help enhance our business and drive long-term growth, including our renewed focus on the fundamentals of retail execution. We also wish both Scott and Dave well in their future endeavors and thank them for their contributions."

Biographies

Tony Iskander

Mr. Iskander has nearly 30 years of expertise in corporate finance, treasury, M&A, and capital markets, with a proven track record of driving financial and operational transformation. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Iskander co-founded Stambrisk Consulting LLC, where he also served as Managing Partner providing CFO-level consulting services to companies across public and private markets, working with leadership teams to navigate complex financial challenges, execute growth strategies, and strengthen operational performance.

Before launching Stambrisk, Mr. Iskander spent over seven years at Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) (2017-2024), where he held senior leadership roles, including Interim Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of FP&A, Finance, and Treasurer. Prior to Advance Auto Parts, he spent more than a decade at Hillrom, a healthcare manufacturing and technology company, where he held progressive finance leadership roles. Earlier in his career, he built a strong foundation in accounting, financial reporting, internal audit, and treasury across multiple public companies. Mr. Iskander earned his bachelor's degree in financial management from Indiana University and an MBA in finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Naomi Cramer

Ms. Cramer is a highly experienced retail executive and has worked in the retail industry for more than 28 years. She joined Leslie's in 2022 and has served as Leslie's Chief People Officer since May 2023. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cramer held a series of roles of increasing responsibility focused on store retail operations, distribution, and human resources for nearly 25 years at the Target Corporation. Her last role was Senior Vice President of Field HR, where she led all areas of human resources for 350,000 employees in 1,780 retail stores and 37 distribution centers. After her Target experience, she joined Banner Health in December of 2014 as Vice President of Talent Acquisition and was then promoted to Vice President of Talent Management. Naomi was Chief Human Resources Officer at Banner Health from June 2016 to February 2022 just prior to joining Leslie's. Ms. Cramer holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

