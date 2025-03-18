Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS9Y | ISIN: CA8443751059 | Ticker-Symbol: HOX
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 10:26 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces the Date of Board Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, March 28, 2025. These results will be released on Friday, March 28, 2025.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer

Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.