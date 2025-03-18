The Chinese manufacturer said its Battery-Box HVE is now being sold with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The system is available in two versions with capacities of 4. 29 kWh and 6. 45 kWh. BYD Energy Storage, a unit of Chinese conglomerate BYD, has launched what it claims to be its first integrated storage system for residential applications. The Battery-Box HVE system is being sold in combination with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The storage system is available in two versions with capacities of 4. 29 kWh and 6. 45 kWh. The smallest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...