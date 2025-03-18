KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, announces the relocation of its Dublin office, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth. As KBRA's hub for the European Union, Dublin plays a central role in the firm's European strategy, complementing its well-established presence in London and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

Located at One George's Quay Plaza, the new office will accommodate more than two dozen analysts from across KBRA's coverage areas, including private credit, funds, structured finance, project finance infrastructure, corporates, financials, and sovereigns. It will also house members of KBRA Analytics, a provider of data and information solutions that includes KBRA DLD, a premier data and news source for the direct lending industry.

The decision to relocate the Dublin office follows a period of strong growth at KBRA and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening and expanding its global footprint.

"This relocation highlights KBRA's dedication to Ireland and our ongoing investment in our European operations," said John Hogan, Co-Head of KBRA Europe. "It will support our continued growth in Europe, enabling us to serve a broader range of clients and enhance our service offerings across the region."

KBRA's Dublin office is part of a global network that includes offices in New York, London, Chicago, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, as well as an upcoming Tokyo location. The firm was established in 2010 to restore trust in credit ratings following the global financial crisis. Since then, KBRA has differentiated itself by offering accurate, timely, and transparent ratings and research, including comprehensive credit insights and a forward-looking perspective.

KBRA has been a distinguished leader in private credit, producing more than 3,500 credit assessments or credit ratings for middle market borrowers in private credit portfolios. In addition, the firm has issued ratings for 250 market-leading fund finance transactions, more than 200 private asset-backed finance transactions, over 150 feeder note transactions, and 34 business development companies. We also maintain ratings on 54 of the world's leading private asset managers, more than 100 middle market collateralised loan obligations (CLO), and dozens of other private credit, private equity, or net asset value (NAV) secondaries facilities.

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

