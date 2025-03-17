Le 17 mars/March 2025Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (DD) has announced a name and symbol change to Precore Gold Corp. (PRCG).Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 20, 2025.Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 19, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.________________________Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (DD) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Precore Gold Corp. (PRCG).Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 mars 2025.Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes.Effective Date/ Date Effective: le 20 mars/March 2025Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: DDNew Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: PRCGNew CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 74037U 10 5New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 74037U 10 5 7Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 25858J108/CA25858J1084If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.