Bluefin, the global leader in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, has announced a strategic partnership with Printec Group, a leader in business-to-customer transaction technologies across Central and Eastern Europe. Through this collaboration, Printec will integrate Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solution into its payment offerings, delivering best-in-class security to European customers.

The first deployment of this partnership will be with a global supermarket chain, securing retail payments through Verifone devices.

Printec has long been a leader in payment automation, with deep expertise in financial and banking sectors. Now, as the company expands its portfolio into the retail market, security remains a top priority. By providing Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solution, Printec is ensuring that its clients benefit from the highest standard of encryption, reducing payment and data compliance scope and protecting sensitive cardholder data from cyber threats.

"The Printec team understands the critical importance of securing payment transactions in today's omni-channel payment environment," said John M. Perry, CEO of Bluefin. "This partnership marks a significant step in advancing payment security across Europe, providing retailers with robust data protection while streamlining payment and data compliance."

Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solutions encrypt payment data at the point of interaction, ensuring that sensitive cardholder information is protected from unauthorized access. By implementing P2PE, Printec clients significantly enhance security at the point of sale, mitigating risks associated with data breaches and cyber fraud. Integrated with Verifone payment devices, the solution allows for seamless deployment across retail environments without disrupting existing workflows.

"At Printec, we provide technologies that make life easier every minute while ensuring the highest level of security," said Alex Serbetis, Deputy-CEO of Printec. "Our partnership with Bluefin reinforces our commitment to innovation and payment security, delivering PCI-validated P2PE as the gold standard in encryption. This collaboration strengthens data protection for retailers while reducing compliance costs and security risks."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta.

About Printec Group

Printec is a leader in business-to-customer transaction technologies in 17 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of technology solutions and services that help improve human interactions, making everyday life easier. With over 500 customers and 900 skilled professionals, we have been enabling businesses for over 35 years to leverage innovative technology through our solutions and services in order to provide superior customer experience while achieving operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance.

