The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is now commercially available in Australia, launching soon in Belgium, Canada, and Switzerland.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced its revolutionary Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System is now available in Australia and will soon be offered in three additional countries, helping transform the lives of thousands more people with diabetes around the world.

Omnipod 5 is now commercially available in Australia with Dexcom G6 and G7 compatibility, with plans underway to soon add Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus.

2 Plus. Omnipod 5 will be accessible in Belgium in the coming weeks, with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 and G7 sensor integrations.

Omnipod 5 will next launch in Canada later this spring with Dexcom G6 and G7 compatibility.

Omnipod 5 will also be offered in Switzerland, also later this spring, with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 and G7 sensor integrations.

Insulet also recently expanded sensor integrations to include Dexcom G7 for Omnipod 5 users in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Additionally, Insulet is planning to bring Omnipod 5 to five more markets including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait. Timing will be shared in the coming months.

"Bringing our life-changing flagship Omnipod 5 to people living with diabetes in these four new countries is both incredibly exciting and meaningful, further cementing our leadership position worldwide," said Pat Crannell, Senior Vice President and International General Manager. "We're transforming diabetes management, delivering real-world benefits for our customers to help make diabetes a smaller part of their busy lives."

The Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has shown to improve clinical outcomes by eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI) and automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology. The waterproof 1, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a continuous glucose monitor, proactively correcting for highs and helping to protect against lows, day and night 2,3

Kimmie Patel, who lives in Australia and whose five-year-old daughter, Priya, currently uses Omnipod DASH, is looking forward to the latest innovation. "We're really excited for Priya to start on Omnipod 5. She's a bright, energetic little girl and managing her diabetes has always been a part of her routine. School is such an important part of her life now, and knowing that she can just be a kid without constantly worrying about her insulin delivery is a huge relief. Omnipod 5 should give her even more confidence to enjoy every moment."

"Canadians living with type 1 diabetes have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Omnipod 5, the only tubeless commercial AID System. In keeping with our new Diabetes Canada Guidelines that all people with type 1 diabetes should use an AID System, the arrival of Omnipod 5 will be life changing for many people living with diabetes and their families," said Dr. Ilana Halperin, an endocrinologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Today's announcement was made before the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes, where the Company will present new clinical data assessing the direct transition from multiple daily injections to Omnipod 5 in adults and children with type 1 diabetes.

This news follows Insulet's announcement in January about Omnipod 5 launches Italy and the Nordics that were enthusiastically received by customers and healthcare providers, which followed equally successful launches in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

1 The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof. 2 Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) aged 2 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode. 3 Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

