Adtech Industry exec Ramy Yared joins MAF as CRO

IMOLA, Italy, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAF, a leader in rewarded advertising, appoints Ramy Yared as its new CRO. For Yared, formerly Global Head of Supply at Playground XYZ (acquired by GumGum), MAF marks his return to the app advertising world. His focus will be on strengthening MAF's growth and advancing its position as a leading loyalty monetization platform.

With Yared on board, MAF is set to accelerate its expansion, leveraging its expertise in offerwall solutions to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to partners and publishers.

A seasoned executive in the mobile industry, Yared has held leadership roles at Adsmobi, Smaato, and most recently Playground XYZ, where he led the publisher team and built a strong network of premium partners, generating over $75 million in revenue. Known for his strategic vision and industry relationships, he brings a results-driven approach to his new role at MAF.

"I'm excited to join MAF at such a roaring time," said Ramy Yared. "Rewarded advertising continues to evolve, and MAF is at the forefront of that transformation. I look forward to working with the team to unlock new opportunities and take our loyalty monetization strategy to the next level."

Massimo Caroli, CBO at MAF, added: "Ramy's expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale globally. His track record and expertise make him a great fit for our next chapter."

Riccardo Fuzzi, CEO of MAF, concluded: "Over the past months, we've been preparing for this next phase of growth. We're proud of the momentum we've built and excited to push even further with Ramy leading our revenue strategy."

About MAF

Founded in 2016, MAF leads the rewarded advertising space with innovative, non-intrusive advertising and monetization solutions for app developers. Their flagship product, the MyChips offerwall, helps unlock new revenue streams while reaching high-quality audiences, delivering up to 20% higher eCPMs than traditional methods. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the US, MAF collaborates globally with advertisers, publishers, and developers to redefine mobile advertising. To learn more, visit www.maf.ad.

