LimitlessCNC Aims to Revolutionize Manufacturing with AI and bring Production Back to the West Backed by a $4.1M investment from Grove Ventures and Meron Capital

The company is developing AI agents to propel the trillion-dollar CNC machining industry into the future

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LimitlessCNC, an AI-driven manufacturing startup, has emerged from stealth with a $4.1M seed round led by Grove Ventures and Meron Capital. The company is developing AI agents to automate CNC (computer numerical control) machining-a trillion-dollar industry struggling with labor shortages.

Manufacturing is shifting due to geopolitical tensions, labor shortages, and efforts to restore local production. As Western nations seek to reduce reliance on offshore manufacturing-particularly in sectors such as aerospace, defense, semiconductors, and industrial equipment-LimitlessCNC provides a solution by accelerating and automating CNC programming. The company's technology enables factories to operate efficiently when faced with a shrinking workforce of skilled machinists.

LimitlessCNC leverages physics-based AI to optimize machining processes and generate efficient production programs. This enables manufacturers to reduce CNC programming time by up to 80%, eliminating a bottleneck in production. The AI agents optimize workflows by learning from historical machining data and simulating the physics of metal cutting, ensuring precision, speed, and cost efficiency for every new production process.

"If you think about it, every product we know involves machined parts created using human-written programs, and there is vast room for improvement," said David Priev, CEO of LimitlessCNC. "From engine components in our cars to the uniquely crafted metal bodies of Apple products, the potential to reduce production time and lower costs is enormous. This is a well-established industry with a trillion-dollar annual market for machined parts."

For decades, CAM (Computer-aided Manufacturing) software has required skilled programmers with years of experience to create CNC machining instructions manually. The number of qualified professionals is decreasing due to the declining popularity of manufacturing careers among younger generations. With a complex learning curve and aging expertise, the industry urgently needs automation.

LimitlessCNC's AI-powered platform integrates with existing CAM softwares, making it easy for manufacturers to adopt without extensive retraining. The company empowers manufacturers to remain competitive by reducing programming times and automating decision-making.

LimitlessCNC was founded by David Priev (CEO), Assaf Peleg (CTO), and Shahaf Finder (Chief Scientist), a team with expertise in AI, precision manufacturing, and defense technologies. The idea for LimitlessCNC emerged during the early days of the Israel-Hamas war when Priev, serving in the military reserves, was tasked with manufacturing critical components for frontline troops. The experience exposed the inefficiencies in traditional CNC programming and reinforced the need for AI-driven automation.

"After speaking with dozens of factory managers and industry experts, we realized that entire production lines rely on knowledge that is becoming nearly impossible to find," said Priev. "In crises, manufacturing delays can have severe consequences. We knew we had to create a technological revolution to ensure critical components can be produced faster without relying on a shrinking pool of experts."

Despite being in its early stages, LimitlessCNC has already been deployed at a Tier-1 Western manufacturer operating over 250 CNC machines. The implementation of LimitlessCNC's AI-driven solution has resulted in significant reductions in programming time, enabling faster delivery to end customers.

"AI is becoming a critical asset in traditional industries. While AI has primarily been applied to language and data analytics, it is now entering the physical world and fundamentally transforming manufacturing," said Lior Handelsman, General Partner at Grove Ventures. "The future factories must embrace AI-driven automation to remain competitive in the face of economic and geopolitical challenges. LimitlessCNC is at the forefront of this transformation."

With a team of 15 employees, LimitlessCNC will expand its R&D capabilities while accelerating global market reach. The company plans to integrate its advanced platform into OEMs across industrial equipment, automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical device manufacturing industries. "AI-driven manufacturing is no longer a futuristic concept-it's an essential business strategy," added Priev. "We empower manufacturers to stay competitive in an increasingly complex world."

Media: Gila Bublick +972-54-209-6150 gila.b@limitlesscnc.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643215/LimitlessCNC_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643214/LimitlessCNC_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/limitlesscnc-aims-to-revolutionize-manufacturing-with-ai-and-bring-production-back-to-the-west-backed-by-a-4-1m-investment-from-grove-ventures-and-meron-capital-302404252.html