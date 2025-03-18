According to the latest report from Omdia's Automotive Display Intelligence Service, global automotive display panel shipments reached 232 million units in 2024, reflecting a 6.3% year-on-year growth. This increase was primarily driven by the growing demand for advanced cockpit displays, particularly in China, where head-up displays (HUDs), passenger displays, and room mirrors have gained strong momentum. The expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), coupled with government policies supporting local supply chains, has further accelerated market growth.

The strong demand in China's automotive market has been a key driver of this growth. The Chinese government's strong promotion of neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) has led to a surge in both domestic sales and exports of Chinese-brand electric vehicles. At the same time, policies prioritizing domestic components have strengthened China's position in the supply chain, further boosting demand for locally produced automotive displays. Additionally, many global automakers have adapted to the market landscape by integrating more localized supply chains, aligning with government policies and competitive market conditions. As a result, Chinese panel manufacturers expanded their market presence, surpassing 53% market share in 2024.

Chinese BOE and Tianma continued to lead the automotive display market, securing the top two positions. BOE held a 17.6% market share, shipping 40.9 million units, with a 16% year-on-year growth, while Tianma followed with a 15.9% share and 36.9 million units, recording the highest growth among the top five at 25% YoY.

AUO ranked third, with a 10.5% market share and 24.4 million units shipped, growing 5% YoY. Japan Display Inc. (JDI) placed fourth, holding an 8.6% market share but experiencing a 13% decline, reflecting structural challenges in maintaining competitiveness. LG Display ranked fifth, capturing a 7.7% share with 17.98 million units shipped, growing 8% YoY.

Beyond the top five, IVO (6.5% market share, up 20%) and Truly (5.3%, up 4%) continued steady growth, while China Star (CSOT) surged 125% YoY, reaching a 5.0% market share. Several other suppliers saw notable declines, reflecting shifting market dynamics and intensifying competition.

Commenting on market movements, Omdia Senior Principal Analyst Stacy Wu said: "The evolving market landscape has led to the closure of multiple small and mid-sized fabs, as manufacturers struggle to compete and adapt to shifting industry demands. JDI's recent announcement to shut down its Tottori and Mobara facilities reflects the industry's shift toward cost-effective, high-capacity production. Looking ahead, LCD fab capacity for automotive displays will become increasingly concentrated in advanced production lines, particularly G6 LTPS and G8 a-Si/Oxide fabs in China. While this shift enhances production efficiency, it also presents challenges in supply chain diversification as automakers and tier 1 suppliers navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment."

